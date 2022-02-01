Budget Memes: It’s a busy Tuesday for the internet as social media users are flooding Twitter with Budget memes ahead of the presentation. As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce her fourth consecutive budget, social media users were busy doing what they do best — make memes. Just like every year, the Indian middle class was hooked onto news channels, checking for each update and hoping for some good news. Middle-class taxpayers, who were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic are hopeful of big announcements especially related to personal taxation to bounce back to normalcy.Also Read - FM Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives to Present Paperless Budget With Tablet in Red Pouch. See Pics

Here are some memes and jokes making rounds on the internet ahead of the Union Budget 2022.

Government to tax paying middle class during every budget #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/bcui8qTRTA — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) January 30, 2022

How do you see General Budget -2022 ? Middle class people : pic.twitter.com/FthmfEUo1f — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) February 1, 2022

Nimmo Tai planning Indian Budget 2022 Credits: @YadavShamita pic.twitter.com/NoAw9RCdwb — Mahua Moitra Fans (@MahuaMoitraFans) January 31, 2022

What middle class is likely to get tomorrow in Budget 2022 *A thank you note for honesty * Middle Class: pic.twitter.com/a605EmGX4Q — Omkar🇮🇳 (@omgs_tweets) January 31, 2022