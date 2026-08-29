Memes, satire and political jabs: BJP ups attack on Congress on social media | Viral memes

Party sources maintained that the BJP has not adopted any new social media strategy. They emphasised that its core belief system remains intact and will continue to remain unchanged.

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The meme-heavy campaign kicked off days after Deepak Mhaskey took over the position of social media convener from Amit Malviya. Image Credit: @BJP4India/X

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has upped its attack on the opposition Congress by launching a scathing social media campaign with memes and satirical posts. Since Deepak Mhaskey took over as the social media convener, the posts have been either cementing BJP’s messaging or opposing the Congress altogether.

The posts have nearly doubled launching attacks on Congress from BJP state units while quoting, tagging, and reposting each other. These posts mostly revolve around Bollywood and Hollywood clips targeting Congress and leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

What led to the meme fest?

The meme-heavy campaign kicked off days after Deepak Mhaskey took over from Amit Malviya, the BJP’s social media face for over 11 years. The party also appointed Preeti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav as co-conveners to bolster the team.

In a bid to neutralise Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ pitch, the party’s handles have countered it by pushing for the ‘Dimagi Naxal’ narrative, coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



An NDTV article quoting the party’s sources said that there is nothing new to BJP’s social media strategy. They stressed that the party’s core beliefs have not changed and will remain the same. According to them, new methods may be introduced, but the basic functioning of the system will stay intact.

According to party sources, the system has developed over a long period and has now become institutionalised. They said the social media cell does not represent any individual but is guided by the party’s overall thinking.

What is the Dimagi Naxal narrative?

PM Modi’s “Dimagi Naxals” remark on August 15 drew criticism from the Kerala Congress, prompting the BJP to plan a stronger response. A coordinated social media campaign was launched with the involvement of state units, which began reacting to and cross-sharing one another’s posts. The campaign gradually developed an organic feel.

Who leaked this internal conversation between the Congress IT Cell and the Dimaagi Naxals? pic.twitter.com/h2Qr7RRTxg — BJP Goa (@BJP4Goa) August 28, 2026

The BJP generally focuses on Instagram and other platforms. However, it has now decided to fully utilise X, as it doesn’t want the main platform for political discourse to be undefended.

What is Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Smash the Patriarchy push?

Rahul Gandhi’s “Smash the Patriarchy” slogan in Pune last month prompted the BJP to launch a counter-offensive. The party sought to highlight what it called his “double standards”, using memes as part of its political messaging.

According to BJP sources, the party has relied on this strategy for over 10 years, so it is not something that has been introduced recently. They said it is attracting more attention now because of the change at the helm of the BJP’s social media cell. A party leader added that the strategy is tailored to suit the situation.

The BJP leader said Amit Malviya’s departure as social media chief could mean a shift away from the party’s aggressive style. However, the leader stressed that the social media cell has operated under certain guidelines from the beginning, and those will remain unchanged.