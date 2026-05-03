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Reel stunt sparks anger: Man rips train seat on camera, internet users tag Indian Railways | Viral

‘Reel’ stunt sparks anger: Man rips train seat on camera, internet users tag Indian Railways | Viral

The man, dressed in a pink shirt and blue denim, seems to be performing for the camera as he rips the seat cover, with his accomplice laughing behind him.

A video of men tearing off the seat covers on a train has gone viral. Image Credit: Screengrab/@TARUNspeakss

A video showing some men vandalising a berth inside a general coach of a train for social media content has triggered outrage online, with users calling for strict action after the clip went viral. The footage shows a man in a pink shirt and blue jeans tearing a train seat, with another person laughing and recording the entire scene.

The accused, Ankit Toppo, has been identified, with social media users tagging his Instagram handle in the comment section. The video has triggered sharp outrage as it shows him vandalising a moving train coach, seemingly for a reel.

Man deliberately damages seats

A video of the incident was shared on social media with the caption, “How stupid one has to be to do this? See his smile while his friend is tearing the train seat cover apart. They think they achieved something here. This goes beyond civic sense. This is a punishable offense.”

How stupid one has to be to do this? See his smile while his friend is tearing the train seat cover apart. They think they achieved something here. This goes beyond civic sense. This is a punishable offense. pic.twitter.com/t2Sq1MJtpH — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) May 2, 2026

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The footage captures the man vandalising a train seat, tearing the cushions and upholstery, and throwing the cover near the gate. It appears to be a planned act, with one person filming and others laughing.

The man, dressed in a pink shirt and blue denim, seems to be performing for the camera as he rips the seat cover, with his accomplice laughing behind him.

The act has drawn sharp criticism, with viewers expressing anger over the damage to public property and the apparent attempt to turn it into viral content. In the latter part of the clip, two individuals are seen dangling from the coach fittings and moving inside the train while it is still running, highlighting serious safety risks and reckless behaviour.

Internet reacts

The video has drawn sharp criticism online, with many condemning the act as irresponsible, unlawful, and damaging to public property. Several users have demanded strict action against those involved, urging railway authorities to act under Section 147 of the Railways Act, which carries a jail term of up to five years.

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One of the users wrote, “What you think , they had these guts to do if they are not backed up by the mantris, they are all working for them. and will be out for jail in no time.” Meanwhile, another said, “Is are the termites that will destroy over state and then our country. Strict action to be taken.”

A third user wrote, “What kind of mentality they are carrying with them ? They think doing this makes them cool, but they are looking like a very big fool, authority should take a very strict action as they are no more than a termite for a developing economy.”

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