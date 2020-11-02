New Delhi: As the ‘No Shave November’ is here, men have finally got the chance to let their moustaches grow wild and free and proudly flaunt their bearded look. And with most of the people working from homes, it’s now relatively easy to participate in this challenge. Also Read - Pakistani Money Heist Titled '50 Crore' Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest on Twitter, Fans Call it 'Sasta Version'

For the uninitiated, November is that month where men get to grow their beards and moustaches as wild and big as possible. 'No Shave November' or Movember as it's commonly referred to, is a movement that invites men to voluntarily give up shaving for a month. That means no shaving until Dec.ember 1.

The fun social media trend, however, has a deeper meaning linked to raising awareness about men's health issues, primarily cancer.

What is the meaning behind #NoShaveNovember challenge?

The campaign was first started in 2004 by the Movember Foundation with an aim to educate people about prostate and testicular cancer amongst men. The goal is to bring awareness to men’s health by embracing hair, which many cancer patients lose during treatment.

So, to participate, all you have to do is to not shave your facial hair and moustache for a month and donate your monthly shave expenses towards the efforts of cancer prevention. Basically, the initiative encourages participants to donate the money they’d normally spend on grooming supplies, such as razor blades and shaving cream, to one of the organization’s funded programs.

According to the official Movember website, Movember began in Melbourne, Australia, in 2003 when two friends met up for drinks and thought of the idea. This slowly became a phenomenon and finally, an official charity foundation was formed called “Movember Foundation” that worked towards this awareness and started raising money.

Meanwhile, the #NoShaveNovember challenge is trending on Twitter accompanied by memes and jokes:

Somebody said #NoShaveNovember ?? Well it's the same for me every month !! pic.twitter.com/ZhQFo0dmMG — BeardedDragon (@yashasva) November 2, 2020

All baby faced and ready for #NoShaveNovember. Lemme see those baby faces 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/XxtdSvzKOr — AThankfulMomentWithAlex (@AMomentwithAlex) November 2, 2020

#NoShaveNovember

Meanwhile That friend who cannot grow a beard : pic.twitter.com/UzqHIpSoWE — Salil Rana (@iSalilRana) November 1, 2020

Sorry guys My #NoShaveNovember started in March itself pic.twitter.com/k7ndM8X60u — Ankur Verma (@AnkurVerma146) November 1, 2020

When everyone is celebrating #NoShaveNovember but you don't have beard pic.twitter.com/wj1hy6Xp3v — Shantanu (@nameisshantanu) November 1, 2020

Kids : *No shave November* Men : *No nut November* Legends : pic.twitter.com/kHtfBLFlG6 — Pᴀᴛʜᴇʏ ☕ (@paa_they) November 1, 2020

Guys in December after cutting their beard #NoShaveNovember pic.twitter.com/oZiKQjdU1F — Shruti (@shrutihihihi) October 31, 2020

So, will you be participating?