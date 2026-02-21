Home

‘Men raised by sisters’: 2 Brothers destroy patriarchy at home, woman lauds the duo | Watch viral video

Viral video: The man's statement, "I would be happy to do house chores if my wife wants to work," goes viral. Scroll down to watch it.

Viral News: When the internet remains divided between supporting patriarchal norms and standing up against them, a video has gone viral on Instagram. It features a trio of one sister and two brothers, who shared an encounter with one of their relatives verbally. The two men in the video are heard calling out patriarchy, and the woman is seen being super proud of them. The internet was quick enough to make the clip viral, and netizens quickly labelled the two men as ‘green flags’. Some even said, “When brothers are raised by their elder sister.” You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a conversation of a trio with their relative, who made a comment saying, “When the man gets married, it will ease their mother, as she will do house chores.” Not just this, the woman added that after questioning the relative about why ‘she’ would not be allowed to work, the relative dared to call out her brother and ask him, “Why will your wife work if you’re earning?” At this, the man politely recalled saying, “I would be happy to do house chores if my wife wants to work.” The trio are seen being super happy, and especially, the sister of the two men is seen rejoicing with pride and enthusiasm.

Viral video

The viral video was shared with the caption, “Men fighting patriarchy instead of defending it >>>”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “When men fight against patriarchy it’s most beautiful thing ever,” and another wrote, “Men calling out men is the most beautiful thing.”

The third comment read, “My 12 y/o cousin said the same thing when someone questioned him why he helps his mother too much in the kitchen and I was like bro I’m so proud of you, Where were you before….”

One said, “Men raised by Sisters,” and another wrote, “I’d be saying the same things to my relatives when they talk about my Fiancé!”

One user stated, “This is how the us against the world looks like damnnnnn never got to see it in person.”

