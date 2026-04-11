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Mera Chopper Nikal Jayega! Nagaland ministers funny reply goes viral, internet cant stop laughing

“Mera Chopper Nikal Jayega!” Nagaland minister’s funny reply goes viral, internet can’t stop laughing

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along’s witty “chopper nikal jayega” reply to a selfie request goes viral, winning hearts online and showcasing his humorous and relatable personality.

Nagaland minister’s funny reply goes viral

In today’s serious political climate, something quirky from Nagaland had everyone scrolling past their feeds to watch it on repeat. A video of Temjen Imna Along went viral after he dropped a one-liner that had the audience in splits and has now the internet hooked.

Watch What Happened Next…

Temjen Imna Along was walking past a crowd of people who were swarmed with officials and security personnel. The crowd attempted to catch his attention for selfies and a quick chat. While everyone was excited to catch a glimpse of the minister, one woman persisted in stopping him for a photo.

And that is when the magic happened

Smiling at the woman, he said, “Didi, mera chopper nikal jayega, next time.” (“Didi, my helicopter is taking off. Next time”). Hint: he was in a hurry.

His well-timed humour had everyone laughing and internet users loved it.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temjen Imna Along (@alongimna)

Adding Style To Substance

One thing that stood out about his one-liner wasn’t what he said, but how he said it. Usually, when people say that, they can come across as rude or dismissive. But that was not the vibe the minister gave off at all. His tone was friendly and humorous; it felt natural and heartfelt.

Even the eyewitnesses in the video can’t help but smile and laugh along at his response as he walks away. The fact that he was in a rush yet still managed to acknowledge the lady in his own funny way is what stole the show.

Let’s Give It Up For The Internet

It wouldn’t be long until the video took over social media with users applauding his persona. Users left comments describing him as “the coolest politician”, “so humble” and “such a genuinely nice person.” Many shared how politicians rarely take out time to mingle with the common public and his action was the complete opposite.

For them, it wasn’t only funny but heartwarming.

Of Viral Videos And Quirky Replies

This isn’t the first time Temjen Imna Along is seeing internet fame. From his self-deprecating humour to his quotable quotes during interactions, he has charmed the internet time and time again.

His humorous persona and candid nature helps him standout from his peers and surely makes a positive impact.

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