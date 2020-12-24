Merry Christmas 2020: Every year Christmas is celebrated on December 25 and the celebrations have begun with cultural traditions. Not much of us actually know about why Christmas is celebrated. So, therefore, on the eve of Christmas, let’s understand and unfold the faded story of the festival. Also Read - CPCB Directs Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan to Ensure Strict Compliance to Ban Firecrackers During Christmas, New Year

According to WhyChristmas, 'Christmas' word comes from the Mass of Christ (or Jesus). A Mass service is where Christians remember that Jesus died for us and then came back to life. The 'Christ-Mass' service was the only one that was allowed to take place after sunset (and before sunrise the next day), so people had it at Midnight! So, therefore, the name Christ-Mass shortened to Christmas.

The early Christians certainly had many arguments as to when it should be celebrated! Also, the birth of Jesus probably didn't happen in the year 1 but slightly earlier, somewhere between 2 BCE/BC and 7 BCE/BC, possibly in 4 BCE/BC. However, there are many different traditions and theories as to why Christmas is celebrated on December 25th. A very early Christian tradition said that the day when Mary was told that she would have a very special baby, Jesus was on March 25th – and it's still celebrated today on the 25th March. Nine months after the 25th March is the 25th of December! March 25th was also the day some early Christians thought the world had been made, and also the day that Jesus died on when he was an adult. The date of March 25th was chosen because people had calculated that was the day on which Jesus died as an adult (the 14th of Nisan in the Jewish calendar) and they thought that Jesus was born and had died on the same day of the year.

Christmas is now celebrated by people around the world, whether they are Christians or not. It’s a time when family and friends come together and remember the good things they have. People, and especially children, also like Christmas as it’s a time when you give and receive presents!

This festival is the start of the Christian liturgical year and initiates the 12 days of Christmastide. It supposedly marks the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. But there is no mention of December 25 in the Bible and most historians actually believe he was born in the spring.

The Christmas tree made its way to America in the 1830s but wasn’t popular until 1846, after Germany’s Prince Albert brought it to England when he married Queen Victoria. The two were sketched in front of a Christmas tree and the tradition instantly became popular.