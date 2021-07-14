New Delhi: Argentine superstar and six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is in a celebratory mood these days after bagging the Copa America title by defeating Brazil. Meanwhile, an image of a beedi packet with Messi’s picture has gone viral on social media, with people joking that the footballer has finally landed an endorsement in India.Also Read - Neymar Opens Up on Emotional Moment With Lionel Messi: "Went to Hug Best in History"

The beedi bundle has a smiling image of the Argentine Footballer with its name being ‘Messi Biri’. As clearly mentioned on the packaging, the thin cigarette has been manufactured at Arif Bidi Factory in West Bengal’s Dhuliyan. IPS officer Rupin Sharma shared the hilarious photo on Twitter with a caption saying, ”Messi’s first endorsement in India”.

Have a look at the picture:

Messi's first endorsement in India

☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/07vh7bTMwC — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) July 13, 2021

Needless to say, the picture has thoroughly amused people, and given them the perfect meme material. One user wrote, ”Haha..this kind of craziness can be found in India only”, while another commented, ”I hope #Messi‘s agents don’t see this and claim royalty from the Bidi company. BTW, this must be a hugely popular brand in Bengal.”

A third one jokingly commented, ”Argentina football star Messi won the Copa America by his country and immediately got a brand to endorse. “Messi Biri”. Great achievement Enjoy.”

Argentina football star Messi won the Copa America by his country and immediately got a brand to endorse. "Messi Biri"😜. Great achievement 👍 Enjoy 😁 pic.twitter.com/RaydB0r1DI — Dipak Pujari (@PujariDipak) July 13, 2021

Not just Messi, users also shared similar pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo–Portuguese footballer and Messi’s rival–on beedi packets.

See other reactions and comments:

COPA AMERICA FINAL#ArgentinaVsBrazil

1-0 After his first major Cup win for Argentina, Lionel #Messi finally gets his first endorsement contract in India..#MessiBiri pic.twitter.com/dMR36mmUM1 — @Akashtv1Soni (@Akashtv1Soni) July 13, 2021

Hahaha. This kind of craziness can found in India only.🤣🤣🤣 — Ashok Rayat 🇮🇳 (@ashokrayatchd) July 13, 2021

This is so Mess(i)ed up. https://t.co/Nkq8T659ye — Brendan Dabhi (@BrendanMIRROR) July 13, 2021

Hahahha 😂 😂 Messi Wins The Copa America Le Indians – Messi bhaii, tambaaku becho🤣 — Viraj Soni (@theVirajSoni) July 13, 2021

*one of the most fittest football player on the planet and they cast him for bidi 😂 — G (@GauravM1630) July 13, 2021

Last week, Argentina beat arch-rivals Brazil 1-0 at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro to end the Messi’s long wait for a major international title with the national team. The title ended Argentina’s 28-year drought of major trophies, with Messi as the best player with four goals and five assists.

The captain also broke the team’s record for international appearances with 151 matches. When the match ended, a tearful Mess knelt down and put his hands on his face. Then most of his teammates ran in his direction to celebrate and threw him into the air.