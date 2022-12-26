Messi, Mbappé, Neymar: Artist Uses AI To Recreate Football Players As Toddlers. Whose Your Favourite?

Viral: An artist named Paul Parsons took to his Instagram account and reimagined 10 popular footballers as children and recreated them as toddlers.

Artist Uses Artificial Intelligence To Recreate Football players As Toddlers.(Photo Credit: Instagram jed.ai.master))

Viral Video: The world around us is changing due to artificial intelligence (AI). It has only got better, especially in the last few years. An artist named Paul Parsons took to his Instagram account and reimagined 10 popular footballers as children and recreated them as toddlers. And yes! Netizens are satisfied with the results. ”Young Football Players. Who’s your favourite?” reads the caption alongside the video. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Harry Kane, Gareth Bale, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Antoine Griezmann, and Robert Lewandowski are all featured in their childhood avatars in the post.

WATCH THE PICTURES OF FOOTBALL STARS AS TODDLERS HERE

Till now, the post has received over 34,000 likes and several comments. Many Instagram users adored the artist’s work and were overjoyed to see their favourite football players transformed into adorable toddlers. While some people were left guessing what their names were. ‘Baby Neymar is too cute. Brilliant Work,’ wrote an Instagram user. “Messi and Salah are sooooo cuteeeee.” added another. “Would love to see your renderings of WWE superstars,” expressed the third user. A fourth user commented,” Omgahh how precious is baby Mbappe!!”