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Heidi Klum or Hrithik Roshan, who rocked the white marble-inspired sculptural look better? Memes explode at Met Gala 2026

Heidi Klum or Hrithik Roshan, who rocked the white marble-inspired sculptural look better? Memes explode at Met Gala 2026

Met Gala 2026: Netizens say Heidi Klum’s sculptural look was inspired by Hrithik Roshan’s iconic avatar in Dhoom 2. Check memes.

Heidi and Hrithik meme (PC_ Twitter)

The Met Gala 2026 red carpet is grabbing global attention this year with its theme, “Costume Art,” and the official dress code, “Fashion is Art.” American and German actress Heidi Klum made a striking appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a custom-designed outfit by Mike Marino. Her look was inspired by famous sculptural masterpieces such as the Veiled Christ and the Veiled Vestal. After seeing Heidi’s outfit, many social media users were reminded of Hrithik Roshan’s iconic sculpture-inspired look from Dhoom 2. Several fans joked that it looked as if Hrithik and Heidi belonged in the same movie scene. Her Met Gala appearance quickly sparked memes and funny reactions online.

Made from a special blend of latex and spandex, the outfit created the illusion of a “living statue.” The soft, draped folds, combined with a marble-like finish, beautifully recreated the feel of classical sculpture while highlighting both fashion and art.

One of the social media users wrote, “Heidi Klum tryin’ be iconic! Girl, desis/South Asians already saw this in Dhoom 2 thanks to Hrithik Roshan!” Anther said, “Indians were first! Heidi Klum’s #MetGala look was inspired from Hritik Roshan’s Dhoom 2 Diamond robbery scene”.

A look at Heidi Klum memes:

Sorry Heidi but Hrithik did it first. ‍ pic.twitter.com/eEYWzgsbWY — SHIVAAY VERMA (@Shivaaywho_) May 5, 2026

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Heidi Klum tryin’ be iconic! Girl, desis/South Asians already saw this in Dhoom 2 thanks to Hrithik Roshan! pic.twitter.com/mGXVHSJsCd — Luckycharm_gal (@luckycharm_gal) May 5, 2026

she looks like an egyptian mummy https://t.co/9dxs8WYxB0 — ᴄʀᴇᴇᴅ (@whyhatecreed) May 5, 2026

Niet lachen, want Heidi Klum is de absolute winnaar van het thema ‘Costume Art’ als de Gesluierde Vestaalse maagd van Raffaello Monti #MetGala pic.twitter.com/KNvjc0a3PC — Mies (@MiesBee) May 5, 2026

In addition to Heidi Klum, this year’s red carpet also welcomed several other big names, including Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Emma Chamberlain, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and “Iron Lady” Anna Wintour and Connor Story. Each star presented their own unique interpretation of the intersection of painting, sculpture, and fashion.

Also Read: Ananya Birla’s Met Gala 2026 look goes viral as she wears mask made of ‘bartans’; Netizens say ‘Katori, chamach, karchi’s debut…’

According to an announcement from the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met), the official exhibition, curated by Andrew Bolton, will focus on exploring the central role of the human body in the flow of art . The exhibition establishes a dialogue between historical artworks from the museum’s vast collection and contemporary costume designs.

Also Read: Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani stuns in a golden sculpted saree by Gaurav Gupta with 1,800 carats of diamonds- Pics

Following the grand ceremony, the “Fashion is Art” exhibition will officially open to the public from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027.

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