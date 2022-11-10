Meta Fires Employee During Maternity Leave. Here’s How She Reacted

Anneka Patel, communications manager at Facebook, who was on maternity leave was one of the employees who was impacted by the mass layoffs at Meta.

Meta layoffs: Anneka Patel said her "heart sanked" when she received the email from the company that she was one of the employees sacked.

New Delhi: In one of the worst lay-offs ever in the tech industry, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg sacked more than 11,000 employees. Anneka Patel, communications manager at Facebook, who was on maternity leave was one of the employees to be laid off. In a long post, Anneka Patel revealed in details the moment she came to know that she was fired. Anneka said her “heart sanked” when she received the email from the company that she was one of the employees impacted by the mass layoff.

“This morning I found out I was one of the 11,000 employees impacted by the Meta #layoffs. This hit me hard as I am currently out on maternity leave. I woke up at 3am to pump for my three month old baby girl, Emilia. I checked my work email as I was anticipating the email from Mark Zuckerberg about the layoffs and there it was, but there were no details about which teams or who was impacted,” Anneka Patel posted on LinkedIn.

“Emilia woke up at 4am so I nursed her and at 4:30am I got a text from my manager that she had been laid off. I put Emilia back down to sleep at 4:45am and sat there wondering what to do next. I lay in bed, refreshing my emails, talking to other coworkers, all of us on the edge of our seats whether we would be impacted, or commiserating with those who had already been notified. One of my coworkers said the automated emails were being sent out from then until 7am so I was in two minds of whether to go back to sleep, or stay up. Then at 5:35am I got the email that I had been included in the layoffs. My heart sank,” Anneka Patel said further in the post.

Meta layoffs

Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday sacked more than 11,000 employees — about 13 per cent of the global workforce – and extended hiring freeze through Q1 2023. The company also removed access to most Meta systems for people leaving, given the amount of access to sensitive information, “keeping email addresses active throughout the day so everyone can say farewell”.

As a severance measure, the company said it will pay 16 weeks of base pay, along with two additional weeks for every year of service, “with no cap”. The Facebook and Instagram parent company reported over 87,000 employees (as of September).

In a statement, Zuckerberg said the company is going to take a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending its hiring freeze through Q1. “Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history. I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13 per cent and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go,” Zuckerberg said. “I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I am especially sorry to those impacted,” Zuckerberg added.