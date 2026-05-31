Boom in the sky: Meteor explodes over US with power of 300 Tonnes of TNT, NASA reacts; Viral video

A massive meteor lit up the skies over Massachusetts on Saturday before exploding with a force comparable to around 300 tonnes of TNT. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), reports from residents were consistent with a widely felt sonic boom linked to a suspected bolide event rather than seismic activity.

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Meteor explosion seen in US. Image Credit: @NickGiammusso/X

A massive meteor lit up the skies over Massachusetts on Saturday before exploding with a force comparable to around 300 tonnes of TNT, according to NASA and other monitoring agencies. The space rock, estimated to be about 3 metres wide, entered Earth’s atmosphere at tremendous speed, creating a bright fireball as it heated up.

#MeteorSighting: Eyewitnesses in New England and @NOAA’s GOES-19 satellite reported a bright fireball on Saturday, May 30, at 2:06 p.m EDT accompanied by a loud noise. The meteor appears to have fragmented at an altitude of 40 miles over northeast MA and southeast NH. The energy… — NASA Space Alerts (@NASASpaceAlerts) May 30, 2026

The explosion produced a powerful flash and loud booms that were heard across the region. Soon after, social media was flooded with posts from residents, particularly in the Boston area, describing the startling event. Some even claimed the blast was strong enough to shake their homes.

These kinds of atmospheric explosions are tracked by scientists using dedicated monitoring sensors. Despite occurring miles above the ground, the meteor did not cause any impact damage. Most space rocks disintegrate before they can reach Earth’s surface. However, when a meteor of this size breaks apart in the atmosphere, it can create a dazzling fireball and powerful booms that are sometimes mistaken for thunder or lightning.

“This fireball was not associated with any currently active meteor shower, but it was a natural object and not a re-entry of space debris or a satellite,” Jennifer Dooren, who is the US space agency’s deputy news chief, told news agency in AFP in a statement. “The energy released at breakup is estimated to be equivalent to about 300 tons of TNT, which accounts for the loud booms.”

Dooren said the meteor was travelling at an incredible speed of nearly 75,000 mph (more than 120,000 km/h) and was about 40 miles above the ground when it exploded.

According to the American Meteor Society, the booms heard at about 2:30 pm (local time) were actually caused by a meteor. As quoted by CNN, fire programme monitor Robert Lunsford that the they received dozens similar of reports from Delaware to Montreal with people either hearing the double boom.

In U.S

A loud meteor exploded over the ocean 3 hours before, shaking homes in Boston & Rhode Island.

– Satellite data confirmed a massive flash. Officials say there are no injuries or damages. https://t.co/2ZqnQjzZxu pic.twitter.com/OF3aSrknJu — Info Room (@InfoR00M) May 30, 2026

Describing the object, he said it appeared significantly bigger than an ordinary fireball and was about a yard wide. He explained that scientists would need additional data, including its speed and flight path, to confirm whether any fragments reached Earth. However, if the meteor did not burn up entirely, he believes it would likely have landed in the ocean. “Most meteors disintegrate before they ever reach the ground,” he added.

American Meteor Society programme monitor Robert Lunsford said the phenomenon appeared much larger than a typical fireball.“It was definitely bigger than a normal fireball, about a yard wide,” he said.Lunsford said it was unlikely that the meteor reached the ground.“We would need more information about the trajectory the speed and other aspects to know for sure if it hit the ground, but if it didn’t burn up, then it would have landed in the ocean,” he said. “Most of them do burn up before they hit the ground.”

Buildings shaking

The blasts triggered a wave of reports from residents who said buildings and homes shook during the event. Multiple videos circulating on social media captured two quick booms, although authorities found no indication of an explosion on the ground.

The US Geological Survey received several reports from people who felt shaking during the event. However, the agency said its instruments detected no earthquake activity, ruling out seismic movement as the source of the disturbance. Nasa said the event was a natural meteor explosion and not related to any satellite re-entry or space debris.

With inputs from agencies