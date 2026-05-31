  • Home
  • Viral
  • Boom in the sky: Meteor explodes over US with power of 300 Tonnes of TNT, NASA reacts; Viral video

Boom in the sky: Meteor explodes over US with power of 300 Tonnes of TNT, NASA reacts; Viral video

A massive meteor lit up the skies over Massachusetts on Saturday before exploding with a force comparable to around 300 tonnes of TNT. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), reports from residents were consistent with a widely felt sonic boom linked to a suspected bolide event rather than seismic activity.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: May 31, 2026, 2:40 PM IST
Boom in the sky: Meteor explodes over US with power of 300 Tonnes of TNT, NASA reacts; Viral video
Meteor explosion seen in US. Image Credit: @NickGiammusso/X

A massive meteor lit up the skies over Massachusetts on Saturday before exploding with a force comparable to around 300 tonnes of TNT, according to NASA and other monitoring agencies. The space rock, estimated to be about 3 metres wide, entered Earth’s atmosphere at tremendous speed, creating a bright fireball as it heated up.

Read more: UFO or Satellite Crash? Green Meteor Falls to Earth With Loud Explosion in Turkey| Watch

The explosion produced a powerful flash and loud booms that were heard across the region. Soon after, social media was flooded with posts from residents, particularly in the Boston area, describing the startling event. Some even claimed the blast was strong enough to shake their homes.

These kinds of atmospheric explosions are tracked by scientists using dedicated monitoring sensors. Despite occurring miles above the ground, the meteor did not cause any impact damage. Most space rocks disintegrate before they can reach Earth’s surface. However, when a meteor of this size breaks apart in the atmosphere, it can create a dazzling fireball and powerful booms that are sometimes mistaken for thunder or lightning.

“This fireball was not associated with any currently active meteor shower, but it was a natural object and not a re-entry of space debris or a satellite,” Jennifer Dooren, who is the US space agency’s deputy news chief, told news agency in AFP in a statement. “The energy released at breakup is estimated to be equivalent to about 300 tons of TNT, which accounts for the loud booms.”

Dooren said the meteor was travelling at an incredible speed of nearly 75,000 mph (more than 120,000 km/h) and was about 40 miles above the ground when it exploded.

According to the American Meteor Society, the booms heard at about 2:30 pm (local time) were actually caused by a meteor. As quoted by CNN, fire programme monitor Robert Lunsford that the they received dozens similar of reports from Delaware to Montreal with people either hearing the double boom.

Describing the object, he said it appeared significantly bigger than an ordinary fireball and was about a yard wide. He explained that scientists would need additional data, including its speed and flight path, to confirm whether any fragments reached Earth. However, if the meteor did not burn up entirely, he believes it would likely have landed in the ocean. “Most meteors disintegrate before they ever reach the ground,” he added.

American Meteor Society programme monitor Robert Lunsford said the phenomenon appeared much larger than a typical fireball.“It was definitely bigger than a normal fireball, about a yard wide,” he said.Lunsford said it was unlikely that the meteor reached the ground.“We would need more information about the trajectory the speed and other aspects to know for sure if it hit the ground, but if it didn’t burn up, then it would have landed in the ocean,” he said. “Most of them do burn up before they hit the ground.”

Buildings shaking

The blasts triggered a wave of reports from residents who said buildings and homes shook during the event. Multiple videos circulating on social media captured two quick booms, although authorities found no indication of an explosion on the ground.

The US Geological Survey received several reports from people who felt shaking during the event. However, the agency said its instruments detected no earthquake activity, ruling out seismic movement as the source of the disturbance. Nasa said the event was a natural meteor explosion and not related to any satellite re-entry or space debris.

With inputs from agencies

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.