In a horrifying incident, a woman in Canada had a narrow escape when a meteorite crashed through her roof and landed on the pillow next to her as she slept. The bizarre incident happened on October 3rd in Golden, British Columbia, Canada, around 11.50 pm, when a meteorite crashed through the roof and landed next to the head of 66-year-old grandma Ruth Hamilton. Notably, a meteorite is a small rock that is the result of larger meteors from outer space breaking up on collision with the atmosphere.Also Read - UFO or Satellite Crash? Mysterious Meteor Falls to Earth With Massive Explosion in Turkey, Turns Sky Green | Watch

In an interview with CBC News, Ruth Hamilton narrated details and explained how she woke up to a bang and spotted the big rock on the pillow lying next to her. “The next thing was just a huge explosion and debris all over my face. I jumped out of bed and turned on the lights. I didn’t know what else to do, so I called 911,” she said.

See the pictures here which have gone viral: