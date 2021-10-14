In a horrifying incident, a woman in Canada had a narrow escape when a meteorite crashed through her roof and landed on the pillow next to her as she slept. The bizarre incident happened on October 3rd in Golden, British Columbia, Canada, around 11.50 pm, when a meteorite crashed through the roof and landed next to the head of 66-year-old grandma Ruth Hamilton. Notably, a meteorite is a small rock that is the result of larger meteors from outer space breaking up on collision with the atmosphere.Also Read - UFO or Satellite Crash? Mysterious Meteor Falls to Earth With Massive Explosion in Turkey, Turns Sky Green | Watch

In an interview with CBC News, Ruth Hamilton narrated details and explained how she woke up to a bang and spotted the big rock on the pillow lying next to her. “The next thing was just a huge explosion and debris all over my face. I jumped out of bed and turned on the lights. I didn’t know what else to do, so I called 911,” she said.

See the pictures here which have gone viral:

Soon after, a police officer arrived on the scene, and it was ruled out that the rock had not ended up at her house from the ongoing construction in the Kicking Horse Canyon. The only other explanation was that a meteorite had come through her roof.

“I was shaking and scared when it happened, I thought someone had jumped in or it was a gun or something. It’s almost a relief when we realized it could only have fallen out of the sky,” she said.

She is unharmed and intends to retain the rock for the foreseeable future, claiming that her grandchildren will find it fascinating. Luckily for Hamilton, the damage to her roof will covered by the insurance company though the company will check to see if roof holes caused by space debris are covered.

She also stated that the cosmic near-death experience has given her a new perspective on life. She expressed gratitude by saying that she will never take life for granted again, according to Victoria News.