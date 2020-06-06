Having dominated the headlines last week for her “slanderous and derogatory” remarks against late Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan-based American blogger Cynthia D Ritchie grabbed eyeballs again with her latest Facebook LIVE video where she accused Pakistan’s former interior minister Rehman Malik of raping her in Islamabad in 2011. Ritchie alleged that he had spiked her drink before raping her. Also Read - The Real Woke Hero! Abhay Deol Slams Indian Celebrities For Endorsing Fairness Creams While Supporting Anti-Racism Protests in America

Before going LIVE on Facebook, Ritchie had tweeted, “#ZardarisFilthyPPP keeps threatening me. Why? Because they know that over the years I have been raped/assaulted by men in the highest ranks of PPP. They don’t want the world to know. I have decided to go live on facebook in approximately 30 minutes & continue to tell my story (sic).” Also Read - BJP Leader Kapil Mishra Grabs Negative Limelight For India as Mark Zuckerberg Criticises His Delhi Riots Threat in Facebook’s Hate Speech Policy

She alleged in the LIVE video, “In 2011, I was raped by the former interior minister Rehman Malik. That’s right, I’ll say it again. I was raped by the then interior minister Rehman Malik.” Ritchie added that former federal minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani had “physically manhandled” her, an accusation that Gilani rebuffed.

On Saturday, Ritchie tweeted, “My story is deeply emotional. Even my family has not known until now. I’ve tried to be positive & promote the softer side of Pakistan but have also experienced the very bad. I wish to tell my truth one time so that women, transgenders, locals can understand they are not alone. This is not an indictment of PPP, as I have been mistreated by men from various parties. However the majority of my cases, including two more have not mentioned were either Pk lobbyist or 2nd tier PPP. Many loved BB, and the original message I was trying to convey was (sic).”

Back when the incident occurred in 2011, Ritchie said that she had informed “someone” at the US Embassy “but due to ‘fluid’ situation and ‘complex’ relations between US and Pakistan, response was less than adequate”.