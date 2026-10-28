Mexican host’s angry kick sends drone into model’s face on Live TV | Video

Production was briefly halted when the model experienced sudden pain and left the set to receive immediate medical care.

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A Mexican TV host kicked a drone, hitting a model square in the face. Image Credit: @Frankzm/X

A live TV stunt went wrong on October 26 when a Mexican host kicked a production drone and sent it into a contestant’s face. The woman was injured and left the cameras to get medical help. It happened on Es Show, a Canal 6 entertainment program run by Multimedios in Monterrey, according to Marca.

What did the video show?

In the footage, host Ernesto Chavana looks irritated by a small drone buzzing near him on set. He lashes out and kicks it. The drone flies up and smacks Colombian model and dancer Isabella Rojas, known as La Colombiana, right in the face.

Esto acaba de pasar en un programa de México. https://t.co/2Xa0NsZ3eM — Decko. (@Frankzm) October 27, 2026

Rojas immediately bent over in pain and had to leave the set to receive medical attention. Footage of the incident from the studio captured immediate confusion as cast members rushed to assist the model.

It was later shown that the impact of the accident had left her with a cut on the lip.

Internet reactions

The clip spread fast online, and the backlash was sharp. Viewers blasted the host for not saying sorry to the model on the spot. “The worst part is that after he realises he hurt the girl, instead of immediately apologising and recognising his outburst, on the contrary, he kept yelling for them to get the drone out!” one user wrote. “They should fire him and remove him immediately from the programme.”

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Another commented, “Poor girl, and the dude doesn’t even pretend to console her or apologise. I hope she sues that production and that man. How could anyone do this? Do you not see the innocent people all around you?” A third said, “What a lack of professionalism! I hope they take responsibility for their foolishness.”

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