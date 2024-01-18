Home

Mia Khalifa Gets Into Fight With Jewish Woman, Says 'Your Breath Smells…' | Viral Video

Mia Khalifa Gets Into Fight With Jewish Woman, Says ‘Your Breath Smells…’ | Viral Video

Former adult star Mia Khalifa’s confrontation with a Jewish woman and that went viral on social media.

Mia Khalifa Gets Into Fight With Jewish Woman, Says ‘Your Breath Smells…’ | Viral Video

Mia Khalifa’s Viral Video: Former adult star Mia Khalifa, who is very active on social media, recently shared a video that has been doing rounds on the internet. Actually, Mia had a verbal spat with a Jewish woman, and their conversation went viral on social media platforms, becoming a topic of discussion among netizens. In the caption, Mia claimed that the unknown woman was following her. Hamas militants infiltrated Israeli territory and launched a deadly attack on October 7 last year, resulting in the death of 1,200 people. Since then, the former adult star has taken sides, advocating for what she calls Palestinian ‘freedom fighters,’ which has prompted backlash.

In the post, Mia stated that the woman followed her to lobby calling her slurs. “The Zionists are losing the plot. She followed me through the lobby calling me slurs and didn’t stop the entire time she was waiting for her UberPool at the Antique Jewelry Fair. She’s a vendor- something she made abundantly clear so I guess this is what her business stands for,” she posted on Twitter.

In the clip the Jewish woman behind Mia is herd stating ‘that’s right’. The ex-porn star can be seen addressing the boy asking, that is he proud of her mother.

“Am Yisrael Chai,” the woman says in response, the term used in solidarity with Jewish people. The woman can be heard repeating numerous times in the clip.

The video also shows the woman revealing her necklace asking Ms Khalifa, “You see that?”

However, Khalifa in reply tells her, “Are you waiting for the bus? Because I’m waiting for my valet.”

As the video progresses, the woman can be seen approaching Mia from behind, exposing her necklace, and said, “Am Yisrael Chai.”

To which, Khalifa walked away stating, “You smell like knockoff falafel.”

The Zionists are losing the plot. She followed me through the lobby calling me slurs and didn’t stop the entire time she was waiting for her UberPool at the Antique Jewelry Fair. She’s a vendor- something she made abundantly clear so I guess this is what her business stands for: pic.twitter.com/8Bvw5yYEYJ — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) January 15, 2024

This confrontation, however, led to a huge debate on the internet, with a section of the netizens showing solidarity with Mia, while others disagreeing with her behaviour.

“American Zionists constantly cry that they feel unsafe yet they are the only ones empowered enough to openly harass people on the streets and call them all sorts of abusive slurs. Which one is it then? Solidarity, Mia!” commented a Twitter user.

Founder of The Tel Aviv Institute Hen Mazzig also joined the debate and wrote, “It’s truly telling how the best response an antisemite like Mia Khalifa can give is to tell her she smells. Jew-haters are looking an awful lot like school-yard bullies trying to push people around to make themselves feel better.”

