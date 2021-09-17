New Delhi: Google on Friday celebrated the 133rd birth anniversary of Michiyo Tsujimura, a Japanese agriculture scientist, through a doodle. Because of her groundbreaking research, Tsujimura was the first woman in Japan to receive a doctoral degree in agriculture. It is because of Michiyo Tsujimura’s research that science has an answer to why green tea tastes so bitter when steeped for too long.Also Read - Google Honours Swedish DJ Tim Bergling, Aka Avicii on His 32nd Birth Anniversary With Animated Doodle | Watch

The illustration shows her studying and extracting the chemical components of green tea. In the doodle, things such as a tea shrub, a cup of green tea, a pen, a flask, and a notepad, are used to form the letters of ‘Google’.

If a sip of green tea has ever made you go “why is this SO bitter?”, Japanese educator & biochemist Michiyo Tsujimura has an answer in her thesis “On the Chemical Components of Green Tea” 🍵 Our #GoogleDoodle today wishes her a happy birthday!

➡️ https://t.co/AYZogxgRCx. pic.twitter.com/LXKgk1cALx — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 17, 2021

Born on September 17, in 1888 in Okegawa, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, Tsujimura spent her early career teaching science. In 1920, she chased her dream of becoming a scientific researcher at Hokkaido Imperial University where she began to analyze the nutritional properties of Japanese silkworms.

A few years later, Tsujimura transferred to Tokyo Imperial University and began researching the biochemistry of green tea alongside Dr. Umetaro Suzuki, famed for his discovery of vitamin B1. Their joint research revealed that green tea contained significant amounts of vitamin C—the first of many yet unknown molecular compounds in green tea that awaited under the microscope.

In 1929, she isolated catechin—a bitter ingredient of tea. Then, the next year she isolated tannin, an even more bitter compound. These findings formed the foundation for her doctoral thesis, “On the Chemical Components of Green Tea” when she graduated as Japan’s first woman doctor of agriculture in 1932.

Outside of her research, Dr. Tsujimura also made history as an educator when she became the first Dean of the Faculty of Home Economics at Tokyo Women’s Higher Normal School in 1950. Today, a stone memorial in honor of Dr.Tsujimura’s achievements can be found in her birthplace of Okegawa City.

Michiyo Tsujimura died in 1969 at the age of 81.