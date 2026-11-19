Microsoft Ignite conference in San Francisco disrupted by ceiling leak; water pours into Meta’s stall | WATCH

A powerful storm hit the San Francisco Bay Area, bringing widespread outages, road closures and travel chaos.

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A water leak took place at the Microsoft Ignite conference in San Francisco. Image Credit: @xxxtim/X

Ceiling leaks forced organisers to briefly close the expo floor at Microsoft’s Ignite conference in San Francisco on Wednesday. Heavy rain from a powerful storm sent water pouring into the Moscone Centre.

Clips circulating on social media show water streaming down from the ceiling into a bucket at Meta’s stall. KRON4, a local news outlet, reported that some areas of the conference were evacuated after the leak as well.

Microsoft has confirmed that the Hub, the part of the conference that holds the expo floor, was shut for a while because of the weather. Everything else, from innovation sessions to community events, carried on as planned, a spokesperson said.

This happened at Moscone Center in SF during the massive @Microsoft Ignite show. Hopefully this doesnt happen to next year’s @SolanaEvents. Talk about data leak. https://t.co/paFvi9GuML — (@xxxtim) November 18, 2026

“Everything else at Ignite remains open, including innovation sessions and community event,” the spokesperson said, adding that attendees and partners would be informed about the reopening. Microsoft Vice President of Communications Doug Dawson later said the expo floor would reopen on Thursday with extended hours until 7:30 pm.

Also Read | What caused massive Microsoft outage? Why did Outlook, Teams crash worldwide?

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Microsoft Ignite Hub (expo floor) tomorrow, with extended hours until 7:30 p.m. Innovation sessions and community events will continue as planned. Thank you to our attendees and partners for their patience and understanding,” Dawson said, as per KRON4. The Microsoft Ignite conference began on Tuesday at the Moscone Centre in San Francisco. The annual event is scheduled to continue through Friday.

Internet reactions

Several videos of the incident has gone viral on social media. Taking a dig at the situation, one of the users wrote, “So… Meta uses a lot of water.” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “That’s gotta be a METAphor for something.”

A third user wrote, “Cooling down those meta glasses in the storage booth.” “You would think rain leaking through a roof top of a conference venue a 3rd world country problem.”

Storm hits San Francisco

The leak happened while a strong storm was pummelling the Bay Area, knocking out power, closing roads and snarling travel. By Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service had logged almost two inches of rain in downtown San Francisco.

Also Read | Microsoft services resume worldwide after 36-hr outage: Outlook, Teams, Copilot back online; What caused the breakdown?

According to a report by ABC News, the heaviest rainfall hit the region on Wednesday morning, leaving several streets flooded. Videos from across the Bay Area showed submerged roads, waterlogged streets and a Waymo vehicle stranded in floodwaters.

Forecasters warned that more rain and runoff could create hazardous travel conditions. Drivers were urged to exercise caution and avoid travelling through flooded roads.