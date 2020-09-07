New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty’s father, Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (Retd) on Saturday expressed disappointment after the arrest of his son Showik Chakraborty in a probe into allegations of drug abuse vis-a-vis Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Makes Shocking Revelation to NCB, Names Bollywood stars For Their Involvement in Drugs

In a statement, Indrajit Chakraborty said: “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter n I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind.”

Soon after, his statement triggered a plethora of memes, with many taking a dig at him and questioning as to how exactly is the family ‘middle-class’. Many shared photos of the family’s exotic vacations, lavish properties while others shared hilarious memes about their own ‘middle class’ life.

Some others posted sarcastic posts asking how a so-called middle-class Rhea is able to afford one of the costliest lawyers of the country, who charges Rs 10 lakh per hearing.

Since Saturday, Twitter is filled with #MiddleClass and ##IamSoMiddleClass memes. Take a look:

Rhea Was Doing 2-3 Foreign Trip a year

Rhea Was Doing Shopping Worth Rs 20 lakh a day and Consuming Drugs !! But, Rhea Chakraborty And Family is Saying #IamSoMiddleClass Have You ever Seen This kind Of Middle Class Family? — Sonu Nigam (@Official_Sonu7) September 7, 2020

Understanding new definition of #Middleclass families pic.twitter.com/2kSoFtqnzJ — Ajay Pratap Singh (@average_vn) September 6, 2020

Which Indian #Middleclass Girl Goes To Goa 15 Times In 1 Month????

The Above Question Is Taken From#IAS Questionnaire

😝😝😝😝 — Angshuman Bose (@angshguds) September 5, 2020

Middle class ??🙄

I'm also middle class pr 10 lakhs wala lawyer nhi hire kr skte.😢😢

Crores ki property bhi nhi le skte.😢#Middleclass https://t.co/rONrcXDoAP — Aanchal Barchhiha (@AanchalBarch) September 6, 2020

When you get to know rhea is middle class and you are also middle class but you don't have even a single property in Mumbai !#Middleclass #RheaEndgame pic.twitter.com/He3XB5Ad1V — Reesab0416 (@reesab0416) September 5, 2020

Agar @netflix account share karte ho toh #Middleclass ho tum 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Satyam Shivam (@AazaadSatyam) September 6, 2020

As per class structure by Revenue Dept. my family status is upper #Middleclass #Tai420 My highest level of lifestyle – pic.twitter.com/rojl8N7bZu — G Chandra (@Indian85732118) September 6, 2020

#IamSoMiddleClass 👈that I've hired one of the costliest lawyers of the country 10 lacs 1 hearing #Middleclass that the whole Maha Gov is protecting me#Middleclass that I holiday for one month in Europe costing only 50 lacs #SoMiddleClass that I get 50 lac loan for 17K EMI👇 pic.twitter.com/GpFMiiZ5xt — Rashmi Sharma🇮🇳 (@SharmaRashmi17) September 7, 2020

#RheaChakraborthy's father claims they are #MiddleClass Me who just realized that I now come under Below Poverty Line 👇 pic.twitter.com/5pBvZvOtvI — My Name is Lakhan #IPL (@DhinaaDhinnDhaa) September 6, 2020

How do you even call yourself a middle when you can afford a lawyer who used to charge 10 lakh per day in 2010 itself.And i am sure enough that army pension give a better quality of life than a middle class. #Middleclass #StopPR4Killers #StopSSRSlander @sardesairajdeep — Aditya (@AdiHgde) September 5, 2020

#IamSoMiddleClass that I am still hopeful to get some toothpaste out of this tomorrow pic.twitter.com/1XN1udEz0x — Sandeep Verma (@Sandy_views) September 6, 2020

Both Rhea’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea was also questioned by NCB on Sunday.

On Monday, Rhea returned for another round of questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau, in connection to the drugs angle in the Sushant death case.