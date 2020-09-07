New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty’s father, Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (Retd) on Saturday expressed disappointment after the arrest of his son Showik Chakraborty in a probe into allegations of drug abuse vis-a-vis Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Makes Shocking Revelation to NCB, Names Bollywood stars For Their Involvement in Drugs
In a statement, Indrajit Chakraborty said: “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter n I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind.”
Soon after, his statement triggered a plethora of memes, with many taking a dig at him and questioning as to how exactly is the family ‘middle-class’. Many shared photos of the family’s exotic vacations, lavish properties while others shared hilarious memes about their own ‘middle class’ life.
Some others posted sarcastic posts asking how a so-called middle-class Rhea is able to afford one of the costliest lawyers of the country, who charges Rs 10 lakh per hearing.
Since Saturday, Twitter is filled with #MiddleClass and ##IamSoMiddleClass memes. Take a look:
Both Rhea’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea was also questioned by NCB on Sunday.
On Monday, Rhea returned for another round of questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau, in connection to the drugs angle in the Sushant death case.