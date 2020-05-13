Satna: It seems like there is no end to the pain and misery of migrant workers, who have been hit the worst due to the coronavirus lockdown. Now, another story of hardship has come to the fore wherein a migrant worker who was walking back to her village in Madhya Pradesh was forced to give birth on the roadside on Tuesday. Also Read - Opinion: India's Elite & Privileged Saying #MeTooMigrant Reeks of Their Extreme Apathy Towards the Poor

She was traveling on foot from Nashik in Maharashtra to Satna in Madhya Pradesh due to the coronavirus lockdown. What’s more harrowing is the fact that just after two hours after her delivery, she walked another 150 km, before she could find any help.

“There had been news that they had started from Nashik and after delivery which happened on the roadside they continued walking for another 150 kilometres. Then information came that they had been helped by the Madhya Pradesh administration which gave them food and sent them to their place,” AK Ray, the Block Officer of Unchehara area in Satna told ANI.

“We conducted their health checkups and now they will be sent to home quarantine,” he added.

Just like them, thousands of migrants have been forced to walk all the way to their native places, as the country continues to remain in lockdown.

A similar incident happened on Sunday when a woman migrant was forced to give birth under a roadside tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district after having covered a distance of 500 kilometers on foot.