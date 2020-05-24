A group of migrant workers travelling back to Bihar’s Gaya from Punjab’s Amritsar looted snacks and water bottles meant for distribution among Sharmik Special passengers, official sources said on Sunday. Also Read - Wahid Biryani in Lucknow Turns Vegetarian For First Time in 65 Years to Feed Migrant Workers Passing City of Nawabs Daily

According to northern railway officials, the incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Friday.

The official said that the group looted four cartons of snacks as these were being carted in for train passengers by IRCTC staff. The migrants carried as many packets of chips, biscuits and water bottles as they could carry and fled the spot immediately.

There was no railway police or other officials to intervene and restore order.

Only Shramik trains for migrant workers are operational from the Old Delhi station.