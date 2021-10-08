New Delhi: “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara…..” If you’re a 90’s or 80’s kid, you must remember this iconic song and tune that used to fill one’s heart with a sense of national integration and unity in diversity. Well, fast forward 30 years, the Ministry of Railways has released a new version of this very popular song to celebrate India’s 75th year of Independence. It is a part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” initiative, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12. The video clip, released today, has already received nearly 20,000 views.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Plans to Run 1500 Festival Special Trains From Delhi From Oct 10 | Details Here

First telecast on Independence Day in 1988, the track featured leading Indian actors, sportspersons, and musicians of that time. The new version, sung by railway employees, features top sportspersons and Tokyo Olympic medalists, including ace shuttler PV Sindhu.

The video begins with PM Modi saying that railways will provide the country with the momentum and speed for growth and captures a glimpse of India's cultural landscape through the railways. Towards the end, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and top officials are seen singing the national anthem.

Watch the new version of song here:

The Ministry of Railways added that the new version has been sung in 13 different languages to provide a “feeling of camaraderie” throughout all zonal railways. “This song is part of the initiatives being undertaken by the Ministry of Railways to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to showcase Indian Railways’ achievements, developments, and integration on pan India basis,” the Ministry of Railways said.