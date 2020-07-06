New Delhi: Defeating age, model and actor Milind Soman’s mother has become the talk of the internet after she performed 15 pushups to celebrate her birthday! The marathon runner’s mother Usha Soman, turned 81 on July 3 and celebrated the milestone with 15 effortless push-ups, leaving netizens in awe. Also Read - Exercise Increases Benefits of Breast Milk For Babies
Commemorating the occasion, Milind shared the lockdown birthday celebration video on Instagram and Twitter, which has gone viral. Also Read - Perform These Exercises to Keep Your Knees Strong And Avoid Risk of Injury
In the Instagram post, he wrote, ”3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15 pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy, happy birthday Aai. keep smiling !!” Also Read - Have Started Working Out Recently? Focus on This Muscle First
Donning a saree, the 81-year-old does 15 push-ups and smiles at the camera when she is done. Watch it here:
In another post, Soman’s wife, Ankita Konwar, shared a picture of the family on Instagram and revealed that Usha Soman had spent her 80th birthday scuba diving in Bali, and this year, she had plans of bungee jumping in Zambia.
She captioned the video as, ”81, fit and fabulous! Last year for her 80th birthday, she chose to go scuba diving in Bali and this year she was supposed to be bungee jumping in Zambia 😃Even though that couldn’t be done given the current situation of the world, we are still so very happy to be able to celebrate her birthday in a happy healthy home 💖Grateful for every moment. Happy 81st @somanusha.”
Netizens were impressed with her fitness regimen with one user saying, ”Happy Birthday to your Mom. I wish I too am stronger like her at her age. She is super inspiring.”
Actor Arjun Rampal too wished her a happy birthday and called her ‘incredible’. Here are other reactions: