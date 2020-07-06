New Delhi: Defeating age, model and actor Milind Soman’s mother has become the talk of the internet after she performed 15 pushups to celebrate her birthday! The marathon runner’s mother Usha Soman, turned 81 on July 3 and celebrated the milestone with 15 effortless push-ups, leaving netizens in awe. Also Read - Exercise Increases Benefits of Breast Milk For Babies

Commemorating the occasion, Milind shared the lockdown birthday celebration video on Instagram and Twitter, which has gone viral.

In the Instagram post, he wrote, "3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15 pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy, happy birthday Aai. keep smiling !!"

Donning a saree, the 81-year-old does 15 push-ups and smiles at the camera when she is done. Watch it here:

Wow. That’s what you call a SuperMom !!!! Respect ✊ — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 5, 2020

This is much more motivating than posters with 6 pack abs in gyms walls. — Humor Being ☁️ (@followTheGupta) July 5, 2020

This truly shows that age is just a number.If you are passionate and determined enough, no barrier can stop you. Proud of you mam, you are an inspiration for our generation🙏. — AISHWARYA (@AishwaryaTalker) July 5, 2020