Millions Of Dead Fish Wash Ashore In Texas, Suffocate Due To Excessive Heat

Dead fish have continued to come ashore in Texas since Friday. (Image: Facebook/@QuintanaBeachCountyPark)

Texas: Millions of fish have been found dead on the seashore in the US state of Texas. The case is of Quintana Beach. According to officials, these fish died due to suffocation in water due to a rise in temperature. According to the Wildlife Department official in Texas, there is a lack of oxygen in warm water.

This makes it difficult for the fish to breathe and they die. Most of the fish that die due to this process are of the menhaden species. Their videos are going viral on social media.

IT IS A COMMON PHENOMENON FOR FISH TO DIE LIKE THIS IN SUMMER

According to the New York Post, it is common for these fish to die in summer. The water near the shore heats up faster than the water deep in the ocean. Many times the fish get trapped in the water near the shore and cannot return.

Before the fish die, they try to take oxygen by coming above the water, while some go to the foothills for the cold. Dead fish have continued to come ashore in Texas since Friday. However, the administration has said that they are removing them and cleaning the beach.

