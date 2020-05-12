Calahorra: People on the internet are left baffled after a video of a fire in Spain raging through a park without burning a single tree has gone viral. Also Read - Coronavirus: Spain Plans to Relax Lockdown as Political Tensions Continue

As per reports, the bizarre footage was taken in the Parque del Cidacos in Calahorra, a municipality in the La Rioja region of Spain. Meanwhile, no injuries or damage to property has been reported.

The video which was first shared by Facebook page Club De Montaña Calahorra, shows the fire only on the top layer of the field while mysteriously leaving grass, trees, and benches untouched.

Watch it here:

Fire in spain burns without harming grass and trees . 🌿#repost Club de Montaña Calahorra (fb) pic.twitter.com/GPvOU3prww — Heemanshu Meena🇮🇳Ⓥ (@MeenaHeemanshu) May 12, 2020

The clip has prompted a volley of reactions on social media with people commenting that they have never seen anything like it before:

That is the most well-behaved fire I've ever seen. — Valkhiya (@Valkhiya) May 7, 2020

I've never seen anything like this before in my life. So fascinating, I watched it six times! https://t.co/FSDpWXwRuu — Steph Sealy M.Ost. Registered Osteopath (@Osteo_darkforce) May 10, 2020

This has to be the most magical fire I have ever seen..how it is unwinding grass beneath & keeping trees intact is surreal!! #Spain https://t.co/05soaWkjbW — Isha SG (@IshaSG) May 12, 2020

Wow. Unbelievable 😱

An unusual control burn in Spain with fire crews setting pollen alight at a park, revealing lush grass underneath. #weekendvibes pic.twitter.com/QmOObOKjDe — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) May 8, 2020

Later, an RT report explained that the white substance burning is a layer of fluff from the fruits of Canadian poplar trees, and the local authorities were removing them with help of controlled fire.

”The downy fluff comprises tiny fibers that surround seeds inside the catkins of poplars and willows. The fibers that comprise the fluff helps seed dispersal. By catching even light breezes and adding to the seed’s buoyancy, fluff allows seeds to be carried far from the mother parent,” Dr. Matthew Brookhouse, a tree expert at Australian National University, explained on the university’s website.