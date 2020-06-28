Internet is a weirdly amusing place where no talent or absurd act goes unnoticed and vouching our claim is a recent viral video on Twitter, featuring a man walking with bike on his head! Yes, you read that right. Making netizens drop their jaws down on the floor and pop their eyes out, the video has already grabbed over 7.4k views while still going strong. Also Read - 'Jeff Bezos is Copycat': Tesla CEO Elon Musk Accuses Amazon Founder in Zoox Acquisition

Shared on the micro-blogging site by a user, Jishnu, the video opens to a bus stand where men in vests and shorts can be seen boarding a bus. One among them lifts a bike, places it directly on his head without any safety gears and shockingly climbs up a ladder leaning towards the roof of the bus.

Making it successfully to the top, the man then hands over the bike to other men placing luggage in order on the roof of the bus while others watched and recorded the scene on the cellphones from below. The video was captioned, "WTF" and punctuated with a shock emoji.

Quick to react, the Twitterati gushed in the comments section. While one user commented, “Show this to john abrahim (sic)”, another tweeted, “This is what happens when petrol prices have risen continuously for last 20 days . You don’t ride the bike , bike rides you . Haha (sic)” and yet another wrote, “This should be declared as an Olympic sport (sic)”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

Show this to john abrahim 😎 — Jayesh Singh (@jayesh12chandel) June 27, 2020

This is what happens when petrol prices have risen continuously for last 20 days . You don’t ride the bike , bike rides you . Haha 😂 — RAVINDER “social distan”SINGH (@rvndrsingh) June 27, 2020

This should be declared as an Olympic sport — Lost Somewhere (@BlindSquare) June 28, 2020

The act of balancing — Sassy unapologetic (@Realmesam) June 27, 2020

What can we say except slow clap this man’s daredevil stunt!