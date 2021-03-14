Jabalpur: In a horrifying incident, a video showing a 17-year-old boy being thrashed, made to smoke a cigarette and lick shoes over a dispute of Rs. 2,000 went viral social media. The viral video has reportedly erupted from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur area and later, one of the four offenders was arrested by police on Saturday evening. Also Read - Viral Video: Auto Driver Impresses Netizens with Expressive Lavani Dance, Gets Offer to Perform in Marathi Movie

The four, including arrested accused Deepak Passi (20), have been charged with kidnapping and assault, Inspector Sahadev Sahu of Gora Bazar police station said. "The incident happened due to a dispute over Rs 2,000. When the victim did not return home on Thursday night, a missing person complaint was filed by his parents. Later the video of the boy being thrashed surfaced," he said.

The police's probe has found that the four accused took the victim to a ground in Nayagaon area, where one of them slapped him multiple times, while another tried to make him smoke a cigarette, and all of them forced him to clean and lick their shoes.

Passi was arrested two days ago, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)