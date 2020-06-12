We might cry our voices hoarse against systematic discrimination in the West but a lot of decluttering on the same lines is needed in our own backyard where we do not care two tuppence about minority lives, especially Dalits. Backing our claim is another case of casteism emerging from Uttar Pradesh within a week, as three Dalit men were thrashed and paraded with shoes hung around their neck after being forcefully tonsured. Also Read - NEET 2020: Supreme Court Dismisses Tamil Nadu's Plea to Implement OBC Quota For All Medical Seats

Just a week ago while we were busy changing our social media display pictures into plain black, to show solidarity with the anti-racism protests in the West, a 17-year-old Dalit boy was shot dead in UP’s Amroha district on 6 June, for allegedly entering into a temple in his village. The second major incident, though it happened on June 4, took place in UP’s Barauli Khalilabad village near Lucknow after a fan was allegedly stolen from the house of a ‘Brahmin man’ by one OBC man and two Scheduled Castes men. Also Read - 'Straight From Hell': Locust Swarm Now Reaches UP's Prayagraj, Terrifying Videos Surface Online

The incident of brutality came to light only recently after Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad shared the video of the three men being paraded with shoes tied around their neck. Taking to his handle on Twitter, Azad tweeted the video with a caption in Hindi that roughly translates to, “Yogi’s Ramrajya is a burial ground for Dalits. Brahminists have repeated the Una incident in the PGI police station area of ​​Lucknow, UP. Even in the 21st century, these people, who are proud of Manusmriti, are drunk in power. The incident came a team of Bhim Army at the site. Remember .. one day this government will also change (sic).” Also Read - Amrapali Case: Relief For Buyers, Supreme Court Directs Banks to Release Balance Loans on NPAs

योगी का रामराज्य दलितों के लिए कब्रगाह है। यूपी के लखनऊ, पीजीआई थाना क्षेत्र में ब्राह्मणवादियों ने ऊना कांड को दोहराया है। 21वीं सदी में भी मनुस्मृति का दंभ पाले ये लोग सत्ता के नशे में मदमस्त हैं। घटना स्थल पर भीम आर्मी की टीम पहुंची है। याद रहे.. एक दिन यह सरकार भी बदलेगी। pic.twitter.com/eRd4XYF6GC — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) June 9, 2020

Speaking to The Quint, PGI police station in-charge KK Mishra shared, “After the family caught the three men, other villagers also gathered and soon the mob started thrashing them. To humiliate them further, they shaved their heads abruptly and paraded them around the village with shoes hung around their neck. The three men have been arrested on charges of theft and the two of the accused who publicly humiliated them have also been arrested under various sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act. We are looking at videos and photographs to identify the others.”