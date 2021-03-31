In an incident which can be called a miracle, an 18-year-old who was declared brain dead after being hit by a van blinked and started breathing just hours before his organs were due to be donated. The youth, Lewis Roberts, from England’s Staffordshire, was struck by the vehicle on March 13 and suffered severe head injuries. After he was rushed to a hospital, his family were told four days later he had lost his fight for life and to say their final goodbyes. Following which, the family agreed to donate Lewis’s organs to help seven other people, but just hours before the surgery the teenager began to breathe again on his own. Also Read - 'Runaway Bride' Dupes 5 Grooms on Pretext of Marriage in MP's Bhopal, Arrested

A video of the miraculous moment was captured by his sister and it has gone viral on social media. While she was recording the video of the machine monitoring his breathing, his sister Jade Roberts can be heard saying, “Are you ready Lew, one, two, three breathe.” And within seconds, the device then showed a brown line and she cried out in surprise saying: ‘Have a break, clever boy.’ Meanwhile, someone added , “He’s just twitched.”



Later in the clip – after a few unsuccessful attempts to get him to breathe on his own – Jade said: 'One, two, three, and a big breath.' The machine again turned brown and his sister said: 'I'm telling you Lew, you're amazing, you are amazing.' And, two days ago, Jade said that on March 26, Lewis had managed a full day without using a ventilator.

In a Facebook post last week, Jade wrote, “After taking out numerous tests the hospital told us Lewis had given up the fight, no response and had suffered brain stem death. We signed forms you wouldn’t even believe and conversations you’d never believe.. we were intended to say our final goodbyes. Lewis was officially certified as dead last week And his death was even reported to the coroner. I headed up at midnight. I held Lewis’ hand and asked him to breath after one two three. We were waiting for a brown line to show for many days, to show he had taken a breath for himself but we had nothing. When I said breath the brown line showed and he took a breath… We were told no it must be an error, impossible. And they are sorry and they understand its such a difficult time for the family. We agreed no Lewis can hear us. I got back home to a phone call… ”Lewis is breathing now”. His eyes are dilating which before we had nothing. Zero. And to be told he was brain dead and suffered brain stem death and was literally certified as dead.”

The post added, “The hospital family can not even believe the miracle they said they’ve never ever witnessed this and Lewis is the second person in the whole wide world to do this. Mega mega mixed emotions.. Just absolutely unbelievable. Please keep praying we are obviously so so over whelmed after hearing we lost our boy.”

As per a Daily Mail report, Lewis, a former Leek High School pupil, from Blackshaw Moor, was knocked over on Broad Street, in Leek, near its junction with Hartington Street. Staffordshire Police said, “Inquiries are still ongoing with regards to establishing the circumstances around the collision and witnesses are still being spoken to. There won’t be any further update until these inquiries are completed.”