Kolkata: In a bizarre incident, a goat recently gave birth to a kid with eight legs and two hips. The unusual incident was reported from a house in Kalmegha area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Soon after the goat gave birth to the miracle baby goat, the news of it being born with 8 legs spread like a wildfire in the nearby areas and soon the centre of attraction for locals. A huge crowd of locals gathered around the house, to get a glimpse of the miracle goat baby. Several pictures of the goat baby have also been made its way to the internet and are being widely shared. Unfortunately, the baby goat with eight legs died minutes after its birth.

The goat was born in the house of one woman named Saraswati Mondol, who has a handful of goats, cows, and other pets. On the morning of July 15, one of his goats gave birth to two kids. One of the newborns had eight legs and two hips. The other kid was normal. However, a few minutes after its birth, the baby goat with eight legs died, according to a report by India Today. The death did not stop locals from assembling around Mondol's house to see the miracle goat baby.

"This is the first time I have ever seen something like this. Almost five minutes after its birth, the baby goat died. However, the mother and the other baby are well," Mondol was quoted as saying. There have been many incidents in India and abroad of animals giving birth to kids with unusual physical characteristics.