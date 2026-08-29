‘Miracle’: WATCH house stands intact in Nepal flash floods, family later rescued, video goes viral on internet

Nepal Flash Floods: A video of a green-painted house standing intact while facing fast-moving, muddy floodwaters has gone viral on the internet.

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‘Miracle’: WATCH house stands intact in Nepal flash floods, family later rescued, video goes viral on internet | Image: X

Nepal Floods Viral Video: The flash flood disaster in Nepal has claimed over 600 lives so far. The natural destruction has been witnessed by the entire world through videos and images of massive floods. Several videos showing houses and trees swept away in seconds, and people being killed have terrified people across the world. However, a video has surfaced online which again ignited people’s faith in the almighty and his miracles. In the video, a green-painted house can be seen standing tall against fast-moving, muddy floodwaters, which are filled with boulders, trees and big stones. A family can be seen trapped unharmed inside the structure, watching the destruction.

Sometimes natural disasters leave behind remarkable stories of survival. This story is also one of such miracle stories.

What Does The Video Show?

In the video, a green-painted house can be seen standing intact against fast-moving, muddy floodwaters, filled with boulders, stones and trees. A family can be seen trapped inside the house but safe from the devastation happening outside. As the floodwater surged through the area, other structures near the green-painted house appeared to be swept away. However, it remained standing despite being surrounded by flood water.

The House in Green which survived against all Odds. Even the brutal wrath of Nature which destroyed everything in its path couldn’t shake it’s foundation.#Nepal #NepalDisaster pic.twitter.com/sgVRF57jsW — D (@Deb_livnletliv) August 28, 2026

Social Media Users Pray For Family’s Safety

As the video went viral on the social media platforms, it prompted widespread concern for the family. Social media users prayed for the family’s safety as they watched the devastation.

On the other hand, the durability of the structure became a topic of online discussion, with several users saying the clip is AI-generated, questioning how the house managed to withstand the powerful floodwaters when other nearby structures were swept away.

Others called it a miracle.

Concerns over the family were later eased after another video claimed that the family had been rescued.

Millions Of Views

Both videos of the green-painted house have accumulated millions of views on social media platforms. Users flooded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons, praying for the safety of the family.