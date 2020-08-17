In the dead of the night, a man from Gujarat’s Rajkot was woken up after he felt something heavy resting on his chest. When he opened his eyes, he was stunned to find that the weight pinning him down was actually a lioness sitting on his chest, staring at him. Also Read - Did The 'Haunted' Annabelle Doll Really Escape From The Warren Museum? Here's The Truth

In such a terrifying situation, any other person would have screamed and panicked and in a few moments, he would have been mauled to death by the fierce animal.

But Vipul Khelaiya, instead of panicking, followed his instincts and pushed the lioness away with all the strength he could gather, The Times of India reported. The report further added that the lioness did not expect a counter-attack and let go of the man, slowly retreating into the forest.

The strange incident took place at Abharampara village of Savarkundla taluka in Amreli district of Gujarat.

Khelaiya told TOI, “The lioness must have realised that I was not her natural prey and that she made a huge blunder by selecting me.”

Narrating the entire incident, he further said, “I was asleep in my hut when all of a sudden I was awoken by a growl, heavy weight on my chest and staring right into the eyes of death. Thankfully, I realized soon what was happening and instinctively kept a tight grip on my wits, gathered all my strength and with a Herculean force, pushed the lioness down from me.”