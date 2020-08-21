It was 20 years ago that an elderly woman from Kerala lost her gold earring in a paddy field and despite a thorough search for weeks, it was nowhere to be found. The woman named Narayani had reportedly bought the earring about 60-70 years ago for about 24 kilograms of rice. Also Read - ‘Get Infected With Corona For Cashback of Rs 50K on Any Purchase’: Electronic Shop in Kerala Faces Action From Govt For Controversial Ad

Cut to 2020, when a few MNREGA workers miraculously found the earrings in the same field!

Recently, a group of women working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme were ploughing the same fields when they stumbled upon the earring. One of the women in the group was Narayani’s daughter who immediately recognised that the jewellery belonged to her mother.

The gold earrings are now worth much more than what they were 20 years ago.

“A few women workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme were ploughing the fields as part of the Subiksha Keralam project. That’s when one of them called Baby unearthed the earring. It was covered in mud but they realised it was gold. One of the women with Baby happened to be Narayani’s daughter Malini. She recognised the earring as the one her mother had lost,” Padmavthi E, district panchayat member told The News Minute.

In a similar case, a Mumbai man, who lost his wallet containing Rs 900 in a local train in 2006, recently got it back after police found it after 16 years.