Cornwall, UK: A 37-year-old woman named Rebekah Crawford has stunned doctors after she miraculously survived after falling 60-feet off cliff edge onto rocks. Amazed at her survival and recovery, doctors said is rare for anyone to fall so far and survive. Also Read - 'Manali Can Wait, Virus Won't': Govt Reacts After Viral Pictures of Tourist Rush in Hills Spark Fears of 3rd Wave

The incident happened last year in June, when Crawford slipped during a coastal walk with family near Lamorna Cove in Cornwall. Her family quickly dialled 999 and Cornwall Air Ambulance’s helicopter rushed to her aid along with Land’s End Coastguard.

Talking about the horrifying experience, Rebekah told Metro.co.uk,”My head hit this slab of rock and the noise and the pain. I’ve just never felt anything like it. It went through my whole body. I didn’t realise at that point that I’d actually fallen 56ft down the cliff. I remember that awful feeling of falling and there was nothing underneath. I was trying to claw at the grass. My head hit the rock on the bottom, which was really painful. I remember hearing my sister scream.”

Rebekah’s sister Debs, who was walking with her, said: ‘It’s like something you see in the movies — a body just free falling, bouncing off rocks as she went. I remember looking over the cliff and thinking, “Oh God, my sister’s dead”.’

Thankfully, the Coastguard airlifted Rebekah and rushed her to hospital, where a CT scan revealed she had a head injury but luckily no bleed. She suffered six lumbar spine fractures that didn’t require surgery and after five days was discharged.