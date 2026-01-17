Home

The Mirror Hall is also known as Talar-e Aineh and it is a glorious example of Persian artistry and craftsmanship.

New Delhi: Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is the shiniest of them all? Golestan Palace in Tehran, Iran; pat comes the reply.

A bit of a journey to the yore time of the folklore classics, both metaphorically and actually. The mirror we are talking about is one of the finest landmarks in the Eastern Sphere. It is the Mirror Hall of the Golestan Palace, in Iran’s capital, Tehran, touted as a historical royal complex.

Golestan Palace Tehran, Iran pic.twitter.com/AIabd54A5D — Viral Content (@_viral_content) November 5, 2023

Marvel of Golestan Palace

According to records, the Golestan Palace was built in the 16th century, and after it worn out with time, it was renovated in 1865. This palace is about 450 years old, oozes the architectural craftsmanship of world-famous Persian style and its mellifluous, subtle cascades. It is certainly a magnum opus, containing 12 halls, the most famous of which is the Mirror Hall.

The mirror hall is the unofficial treasure of this palace, as its walls shine like they are embedded with the richest marbles and diamonds. This scenario leaves you mesmerised and takes you on a trip, a metaphysical trip invoked by the richness of the magical glow.

You will be mesmerized by its grandeur!

As seen in the video, the ambience is like out of a fairy tale. So much lavishness imbued with decades and centuries of an abundant journey. The Mirror Hall is also known as Talar-e Aineh and it is a glorious example of Persian artistry and craftsmanship.

Not only amazing, it is also famous worldwide for its extraordinary mirror work. In reality, those diamonds are extremely finely chiselled small mirrors. The entire hall, the walls and ceiling are adorned with glass and mirrors. Adding to its beauty are crystal chandeliers.

Who designed it?

Haj Abd ol Hossein Memar Bashi (Sanie ol Molk) was the primary designer, while Yahya Khan (Mowtamed ol Molk, Minister of Architecture) was the consulting architect who exhibited the alluring Qajar-era mirror work and decoration.

So, when you visit Iran, do try to visit the magical Mirror Hall.

