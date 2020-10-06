Mirzapur 2 trailer out: The much-anticipated Amazon Prime Video’s, ‘Mirzapur 2’ trailer is finally out and fans of the popular crime-drama are having a field day bombarding Twitter with memes. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Trailer: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Take us Deeper Into The Murky And Rustic World of Guns, Drugs

The Amazon Prime crime series set in Uttar Pradesh’s badlands stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal in the lead roles. Joining them in Mirzapur 2 are Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma.

The 10-part new season of the hinterland crime drama will reveal what happened to the infamous residents of Mirzapur, following the aftermath of a shocking season 1 finale.

It seems that Shweta Tripathi’s Golu is all set to avenge her sister’s death in Season 2 while Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya, the unofficial king of Mirzapur, will try to assert his dominance more strongly.

Fans who have been patiently waiting for two years for the second season of Mirzapur couldn’t be more intrigued and excited as the new season promises more action, violence, and dramatic twists in the plot.

The creators of Mirzapur also hinted that Season 2 is going to be bigger and better compared to the first season.

Mirzapur Season 2 will be out on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.