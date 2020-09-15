Misogyny and sexism dominated social media again after actor-politician Jaya Bachchan defended Bollywood on the drugs issue. On the second day of Parliament’s Monsoon session, Samajwadi Party leader and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan raised the issue of drug addiction in Bollywood and said that the film industry was being defamed. Also Read - Shame That an MP, Who is From Film Industry, Spoke Against it: Jaya Bachchan Hits Out at Ravi Kishan in RS

Notably, her remarks came after Ravi Kishan had asked the government to take strict action against those involved in drug trafficking in Bollywood.

Reacting to his statement, Jaya said,” Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame.”

Further, without taking names, the Samajwadi Party MP said she completely disagrees with those who called the entertainment industry a “gutter” and asked the government to support the entertainment industry.

Though her statement received support from Bollywood, a large section of Twitterati was apparently miffed at her remarks and unleashed a sea of vile and toxic tweets.

While many called her ‘shameless’ and ‘negative’ lady, many others targeted her husband Amitabh Bachchan to ‘control’ and ‘shut her up’, showcasing India’s deep-rooted patriarchal mindset.

Since Tuesday morning, the keyword ‘Bachchans’ started trending on Twitter along with #JayaBachchan, Jaya Ji, gutter and #istandwithravikishan as netizens slammed her entire family for remaining silent on major issues.

Here are some reactions:

Folks, Do U agree that "Jaya Bachchan " is a shameless lady and a black spot in Parliament? Pls comment below and tell @SrBachchan Ji, the big Fish — Gaurav Pradhan 🇮🇳 (@OfficeOfDGP) September 15, 2020

It’s strange @SrBachchan you remain silent and your wife and daughter speaking up in support of Rhea the drug paddler earlier and soon other crimes also will be revealed you failed us sir I take back my praises and liking since childhood of your work- mahanayak is not you — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) September 15, 2020

Kindly tell @SrBachchan your high headed wife that we are not a monarchy that state will tell the public what to write. Atleast educate your wife, gone are days of Amar Singh's brokering for ABCL company. When gutter is flowing in film industry we will call it gutter only. https://t.co/H9DAFFtjHX — शिवांगिनी पाठक। (@shivanginipatha) September 15, 2020

Shame on you @SrBachchan for having such negative wife जया बच्चन — Arnab Goswami (@__ArnabGoswami) September 15, 2020

Jaya bacchan you better close your gutter https://t.co/5grpYSlcLf foolish woman you dont know when to open your gutter https://t.co/5grpYSlcLf just want to come in lime light and because of that talking rubbish.ravi Kishan has said nothing wrong.he said everything right. — Manoj Kumar Ram (@2015manojkumar) September 15, 2020

Amitabh bachchan doesn't speak anything on injustice and GANDAGARDI being done by shiv sena , congress.

Also he doesn't speak on druggie bollywood!! But his wife JAYA BACHCHAN is targetting KANGANA for standing with justice for SSR in the Lok Sabha.#WeStayUnited4SSR pic.twitter.com/ZWtrIWh5PR — Shweta singh (@its_shwetasingh) September 15, 2020

#ShameOnJayaBacchan “Guddi se buddhee” ho gayi hain Jayaji lekin her analysis on Kangana situations doesn’t show any mental growth. — Hema Sinha (@HemaSin63563422) September 15, 2020

#JayaBachchan

Only a cockroach who lives in gutter wil speak in favour of gutter.Not a word from this arrogant women on drugs,casting couch,hawala,anti-national activities,underworld connection in bollywood.Its clear tht @SrBachchan wife is showing her loyalty towards Thackerays. pic.twitter.com/ApFc8q4mS6 — Brijesh_Tweets (@TweetsBrijesh) September 15, 2020

Amitabh ji doesn't speak a word on injustice wid SSR & GundaGardi being done by Babur Army, Also he doesn't speak on druggie bollywood#JayaBachchan in the Lok Sabha support Criminal From industry And Slamming Ravi Kishan For Raising voice. What a Hypocrisy#WeStayUnited4SSR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaOffical) September 15, 2020

Di.. Expected not surprised

Cause shweta came for rhea support so.. Obviously her mother support for whole cartel pic.twitter.com/2jf0oQcbAB — G A U R A V ( Warrior4SSR ) (@ssrwarior) September 15, 2020

#IstandwithRaviKishan

New version of Jaya Bachchan welcoming CHARSI BOLLYWOOD gang in her daughter's party!!!. pic.twitter.com/TIujjdrOjC — V🇮🇳 |NARENDRA MODI STAN ACC (@theindiangurl) September 15, 2020

The Bachchans are total dodos in terms of using their social influence! Absolute waste! I've never seen this cowardly family taking a stand against any injustice before this. But ofcourse, they will come out asking for "protection" for bullywood's drug cartel.#JayaBachchan https://t.co/fHeUsX2Bcp — Nehal Tyagi (नेहल त्यागी) (@nehaltyagi08) September 15, 2020

.