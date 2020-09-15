Misogyny and sexism dominated social media again after actor-politician Jaya Bachchan defended Bollywood on the drugs issue. On the second day of Parliament’s Monsoon session, Samajwadi Party leader and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan raised the issue of drug addiction in Bollywood and said that the film industry was being defamed. Also Read - Shame That an MP, Who is From Film Industry, Spoke Against it: Jaya Bachchan Hits Out at Ravi Kishan in RS
Notably, her remarks came after Ravi Kishan had asked the government to take strict action against those involved in drug trafficking in Bollywood.
Reacting to his statement, Jaya said,” Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame.”
Further, without taking names, the Samajwadi Party MP said she completely disagrees with those who called the entertainment industry a “gutter” and asked the government to support the entertainment industry.
Though her statement received support from Bollywood, a large section of Twitterati was apparently miffed at her remarks and unleashed a sea of vile and toxic tweets.
While many called her ‘shameless’ and ‘negative’ lady, many others targeted her husband Amitabh Bachchan to ‘control’ and ‘shut her up’, showcasing India’s deep-rooted patriarchal mindset.
Since Tuesday morning, the keyword ‘Bachchans’ started trending on Twitter along with #JayaBachchan, Jaya Ji, gutter and #istandwithravikishan as netizens slammed her entire family for remaining silent on major issues.
Here are some reactions:
.