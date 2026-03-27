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Beauty pageant contestants teeth fall out mid-stage; what happens next will leave you shocked; watch video

Beauty pageant contestant’s teeth fall out mid-stage; what happens next will leave you shocked; watch video

Miss Grand Thailand 2026 contestant faces an unexpected on-stage moment as her teeth slip out, but her confident recovery and composure quickly turn the incident into a viral sensation online.

Miss Grand Thailand 2026

One of the most awkward moments of Miss Grand Thailand 2026 made rounds online yesterday, but for the most unexpected reasons. Contestant Kamolwan Chanago became the talk of the internet when she accidentally popped her veneers while introducing herself onstage.

Judges and audience watched in shock live as Kamolwan’s veneers fell out. Hours later, clips of the incident went viral on social media, earning the beauty the title “true queen.”

Kamolwan remained calm amid the mishap

While incidents like these are pretty normal on live television, what earned Kamolwan a standing ovation was how she remained poised during the entire mishap. Instead of darting offstage, the beauty simply turned around for a few seconds before she retrieved her veneers and finished the job.

By simply carrying on with confidence, Kamolwan won over the crowd. She continued walking and posing while flashing a smile for the cameras.

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Crowd erupts in cheers when she realized

The crowd erupted in cheers and applause as soon as she regained her poise. Many fans appreciated her grace and poise as she handled what could’ve been a very embarrassing moment. Thousands online even claimed they rooted for Kamolwan to win the crown after seeing her handle the incident in such stride. Social media users loved how she didn’t let her moment go to waste, calling her a true queen.

Also read: ‘Spider kitten’ spotted climbing wall inside a room, leaves mom cat with a gaping mouth: Watch Viral Video

People can’t stop watching the viral video

Since then, videos of Kamolwan popping her veneers have been going around Twitter, now called X, and Instagram. Netizens found the incident hard to forget as Kamolwan became an instant meme. These days, even the slightest mistakes are enough to trend online. But Kamolwan Chanago took viral awkward moments to a whole new level.

Chanago might become the fan favorite

Netizens believe that this incident might help Kamolwan Chanago become more popular in the competition. After all, beauty pageants these days aren’t just about good looks. It’s also about confidence and personality, and Kamolwan showed she has it all when you least expect it.

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