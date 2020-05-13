Pretoria: Wreaking havoc across the globe, coronavirus has brought life to a standstill and in its wake, all national and international events have either been suspended or postponed. In such a scenario, it seems virtual is the way to go! Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Inspiring Post on Earning 'Miss World' Title at 18 is All Friday Motivation You Need!

Taking note of the same, the organisers of Miss South Africa 2020 have decided to host the ceremony virtually and the online entry process for candidates is now open!

The entries for this year’s competition opened on Monday on the Miss South Africa website www.misssa.co.za and will end on May 31.

Announcing the move, organisers tweeted, ”To the woman who is empowered, ready to own her powerful voice. To the woman whose duty is to serve and catalyze real social impact. To the women ready to Face their power and embrace their future. ARE YOU READY? Entries are open.”

The message was shared alongside a powerful video of former Miss SA and reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

To the woman whose duty is to serve and catalyse real social impact. To the women ready to Face their power and embrace their future .ARE YOU READY? Entries are open (link in bio).#MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/sa3FnjZago — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) May 11, 2020

Miss South Africa Organisation chief executive Stephanie Weil said the online entry process is to make it as easy as possible for would-be contestants.

“We did this to reach as many young women as possible and to give candidates from any region the opportunity to take part. This has proved hugely successful and we received a record number of entries last year, and expect to do better in 2020,” she said.

Since Entries are now open for #MissSA2020 , as part of your entry requirements this year, you’ll need a natural image like the ones below! No need for professional pictures this year! Get ready to #faceyourpower #embraceyourfuture ! pic.twitter.com/ZGVoHn4DSa — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) May 12, 2020

”In this time of Covid-19 and the lockdown, this virtual entry has proved fortuitous. Those who wish to enter this year can simply answer a number of questions and upload photographs from their social media accounts such as Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. It’s as simple as that,” she added.

The coronation ceremony is expected to be held in August.