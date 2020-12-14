New Delhi: A boy from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has been reunited with his parents nearly after a decade with the help of the face recognition tool — DARPAN, which was launched by the Telangana police. The facial recognition tool helps investigating officers identify missing people, offenders easily. Also Read - Bride Calls Off Wedding After Being Dragged to Dance Floor by Groom's Friends

The boy, Rahul Srivastava, went missing from his home on October 7, 2010 and was found at a child welfare centre in West Bengal’s Howrah. He was admitted to the home after he was spotted by Hooghly police. Also Read - Nine-year-old Girl Plays Piano for Six Hours While Undergoing Brain Tumour Surgery

“The boy was in a mentally challenged condition and was admitted to local child welfare centre on October 21, 2010,” said Swati Lakra, Additional Director General of Police (women safety), Telangana. Also Read - Generosity Knows No Bounds! Man Pays Off Overdue Bills of 114 Families Facing Risk of Disconnection of Basic Utilities

Telangana Police, which uses ‘Darpan’ to match photographs of missing children with those found at various child homes across the country, detected Rahul by matching his photographs on March 16 this year.

The police alerted the concerned station house officer of Kotwali in Jabalpur, who in turn informed the parents of the missing child. They rushed to the concerned child welfare centre and identified their kid.

Due to the lockdown throughout the country, the tracing of the child’s parents and restoring of the child could not be pursued and after easing down of the lockdown, the child was handed over to his father on December 12 by the West Bengal Police, the police official said.

Efforts are on to trace as many missing children not only in Telangana state but also across India through the face recognition tool ‘Darpan’ of the Telangana police, so as to restore them to their families, she added.

(With Agency Inputs)