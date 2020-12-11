The advent of coronavirus has literally changed our lives, forever changing the definition of what was deemed ‘normal’. Just like all aspects of life, the pandemic has also changed the way weddings take place and altered our world view about the big fat Indian wedding. Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Wish Each Other on 3rd Wedding Anniversay With Dreamy Social Media Posts

Considering the safety and health of everyone, many Indian families are now resorting to ‘wedding from home’ or ‘virtual weddings’. However, an Indian wedding is not complete without the ‘shaadi ka khaana’, given it’s the most enjoyable part of attending a marriage ceremony.

Well, a Tamil family found the ultimate solution for this! They went ahead and arranged for the ‘Kalyana Sappadu’ or wedding meal to be delivered to the guests at their doorstep, so that they can eat the sumptuous food while watching the wedding online. Much to their happiness, the guests received 4 colourful bags and banana leaves, each of which had 4 tiffin carriers. There were a total of 12 dishes packed inside them along with instructions regarding where to place each item on the banana leaf. So very cool!

A Twitter user named Shivani (@Astro_Healer_Sh) shared images of the same, and wrote, ” New trend of marriage invitation. Marriage food will be delivered at your doorstep”.

New trend of marriage invitation. Marriage food will be delivered at your doorstep. pic.twitter.com/ooEz1qbsvP — Shivani (@Astro_Healer_Sh) December 10, 2020

Given the times we live in, many were thoroughly impressed with the idea and the tweet has now gone viral.

I would say that's a fine idea! Infact this rule of limited guests should stay forever. Would reduce food wastage to some extent! — Official giggly 🤭 (@always_giggly) December 11, 2020

Incredible!! This is too cool! Any idea on the caterers / contractors who are doing this? Will be helpful. I’m sure logistics is a big challenge in this, other than the usual issues of food freshness and taste compared to live counters. — Mango Man (@lakhotiarahul) December 11, 2020

Southern areas of any country comes with wonderful innovation, even South of probably all cities are well placed and innovative. Keep it up. Let the trend catch up in other areas as well😊 — Rakesh INDIAN (@Rakeshdhiman54) December 11, 2020

Yes everyone could eat together and at a given time, open the packs and be present via zoom or similar app ,with some festive music playing in the background .'Sagan' could be transferred to the bank account indicated on the invitation .The times we live in. Flavourless ! — Manjot Singh Bindra (@BindraManjot) December 11, 2020

This is amazing… Innovative solution to a unique problem. — Smelling Roses (@smellingroses18) December 10, 2020

Indian weddings are a social evil. Covid has done many good things to correct this madness. https://t.co/7IxYEq3Wbc — Janu (@c_synchronicity) December 11, 2020

2020 South Indian wedding, complete with a streaming link and home-delivered wedding food. We humans are such a resilient bunch 😂😂😂 https://t.co/WiH22YZxxn — Subrahmanyam KVJ (@SuB8u) December 11, 2020

I hope this goes on forever. I seriously wish all my relatives do this. I wouldn't have to talk to them and will be getting a free madve oota. Win. May God bless whoever came up with this idea. https://t.co/S0LJ8af9qC — Sarkarini IAS (@madhavapriye) December 11, 2020

Waiting for my South Indian friends/relatives to get married soon and send me a sadya hamper like this! Yummm https://t.co/H944ebprcn — Karishma George (@mutationmaraudr) December 11, 2020

Thats unique….super like 👌

Engages community without crowded events!!

Human mind creates solution for toughest bottlenecks 👍#PARceptions https://t.co/Tkk2Qj57j6 — Parul Khanna (@pklearn) December 11, 2020

However, some jokingly said that they no longer get to gatecrash weddings.

”Someone like me who gate crashes, random weddings for lunch… How about us?? This isn’t right”.

Someone like me who gate crashes, random weddings for lunch…

How about us??

This isn't right…. 😭😭😭 — ತರ್ಲೆ 𝒯𝒽𝒾𝓂𝓂𝒶 (@BLRrocKS) December 11, 2020

What do you think of this innovative idea?