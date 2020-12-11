The advent of coronavirus has literally changed our lives, forever changing the definition of what was deemed ‘normal’. Just like all aspects of life, the pandemic has also changed the way weddings take place and altered our world view about the big fat Indian wedding. Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Wish Each Other on 3rd Wedding Anniversay With Dreamy Social Media Posts
Considering the safety and health of everyone, many Indian families are now resorting to ‘wedding from home’ or ‘virtual weddings’. However, an Indian wedding is not complete without the ‘shaadi ka khaana’, given it’s the most enjoyable part of attending a marriage ceremony.
Well, a Tamil family found the ultimate solution for this! They went ahead and arranged for the ‘Kalyana Sappadu’ or wedding meal to be delivered to the guests at their doorstep, so that they can eat the sumptuous food while watching the wedding online. Much to their happiness, the guests received 4 colourful bags and banana leaves, each of which had 4 tiffin carriers. There were a total of 12 dishes packed inside them along with instructions regarding where to place each item on the banana leaf. So very cool!
A Twitter user named Shivani (@Astro_Healer_Sh) shared images of the same, and wrote, ” New trend of marriage invitation. Marriage food will be delivered at your doorstep”.
Given the times we live in, many were thoroughly impressed with the idea and the tweet has now gone viral.
However, some jokingly said that they no longer get to gatecrash weddings.
”Someone like me who gate crashes, random weddings for lunch… How about us?? This isn’t right”.
What do you think of this innovative idea?