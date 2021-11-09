Kentucky: Seems like a TikTok trend just saved a teen girl’s life! Yes, a missing 16-year-old girl was rescued in Kentucky on Thursday after she signaled for help using a hand gesture she learned on social media platform TikTok. Notably, a driver spotted the distressed teenager in a car driven by an older man, making the signal as they rode down I–75 on Thursday.Also Read - Badminton Star PV Sindhu Grooves to Viral Song 'Love Nwantiti', Delights The Internet | Watch

“The complainant was behind the vehicle and noticed a female passenger in the vehicle making hand gestures that are known on the social media platform ‘Tik Tok’ to represent violence at home – I need help – domestic violence,” according to a statement from Laurel County Sheriff John Root. After recognizing what the signals meant, the driver called 911, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The 16-year-old, who was making the hand gestures, had been reported missing by her parents in North Carolina. Notably, the girl and the driver were acquainted, and she initially went with the man willingly, but at some point got scared. The man and the girl travelled through North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio, where the pair allegedly stayed with his relatives. When his family realized the girl was underage and reported missing, the pair took off.

Reacting to the call, police arrested 61-year-old James Herbert Brick while he was driving near a Kentucky interstate on Thursday afternoon.

“Deputies say they found a photo of a juvenile female being portrayed in a sexual manner on a phone in Brick’s possession. Brick was charged with unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter showing sex performances by a minor,” the report added.

According to a report by NBC News, Canadian Women’s Foundation had first introduced the hand signal last year. The gesture is made by holding up your hand to a person you’re trying to alert, tucking your thumb into your palm, and then closing your fingers.

It's been a year since we launched the #SignalForHelp with @JuniperParkTBWA. It's gone viral on TikTok, been reimagined by talented artists, and been shared by organizations around the world. Thank you for joining the conversation on #GBV and #COVID19: https://t.co/EaqYCB1lkP pic.twitter.com/xKYjOZ2A99 — Canadian Women's Foundation (@cdnwomenfdn) April 15, 2021

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sign meant as a way for domestic violence victims to silently show they need help. Advice to use the gesture spread across the world with the help of social media and TikTok helped spread awareness of the hand gesture.