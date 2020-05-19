Aizawl: In a touching gesture, a man in Mizoram came to the rescue of people bearing the brunt of the lockdown and helped clear their bank loans. As per a report by the New Indian Express, he helped clear the loans for four people, including three women by transferring Rs 9,96,365. Also Read - Compassion in Times of Corona: Pune Auto Driver Uses Money Saved For His Wedding to Feed Migrants

What’s more heartening is that he wanted no publicity or fame for this noble act and decided to remain anonymous. In fact, he offered help on the strict condition that his identity not be revealed.

Only a few officials at State Bank of India’s (SBI) Aizawl branch, knew his identity.

“Three of us at our bank branch have known this gentleman for some time. So, he visited us the other day to tell us about his intention. He said if we select some people who had availed of loan to be self-reliant by mortgaging property but are struggling to repay, he will make the payment. He had limited the help to Rs 10 lakh,” the SBI branch Assistant General Manager Sheryl Vanchhong told New Indian Express.

Heartening to know that an anonymous samaritan paid the loans of two persons who were struggling to pay their debts in Aizawl (Mizoram). This act of kindness reinforces our faith in humanity.https://t.co/0qzPUcK3nv — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the persons in debt were taken by surprise when the bank officials called them earlier this week to inform that their loans had been paid off.

These four people were chosen by the bank based on their income via petty trade, and their difficulty amid the lockdown ensued by the coronavirus pandemic.

After the news spread, many people have tried to reach out to the bank authorities, but officials have refused to divulge any information, claiming he wishes to stay away from the spotlight.

The Hindu reported that the anonymous “guardian angel” had once gone bankrupt and suffered immensely and hence wanted to alleviate the pains of others to the best of his capability.

Such a hero!