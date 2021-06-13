Aizawl: Ziona Chana, a man from Mizoram believed to head the world’s largest family with 38 wives and 94 children and 33 grandchildren, breathed his last on Sunday at the age of 76. The death was announced by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on his official Twitter handle. The chief minister bid his farewell to the man. Also Read - LIVE French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Score And Updates, Men's Final: Tsitsipas Takes 2 Set Lead vs Djokovic

Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote, "With heavy heart, Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children. Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family. Rest in Peace Sir!". He also posted a group picture of the huge family.

Ziona featured in Ripley’s Believe It or Not in 2011 and 2013 for having the world’s largest family. He reportedly lived with his family in a large 100-room, four-story building.