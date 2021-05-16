Aizawl: A photo of Mizoram’s power and electricity department minister R Lalzirliana mopping the floors of a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 along with his wife and son has taken the internet by storm. The minister is being lauded online by netizens for setting an example for others by ditching the VIP culture. The 71-year-old minister who is seen wearing a hospital uniform for patients in the viral photo said that sweeping and mopping the floors are not new to him as he used to do such chores at his homes and other places. The minister further said that his action was not to embarrass medical staff or authorities but to set an example for others. Also Read - Black Fungus: What Causes The Infection In Corona Patients And How Can They Prevent It? AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria Explains

For a state which denounces VIP culture, Mizoram had witnessed several instances of ministers living as common men by performing household chores, traveling in public transport or motorbike, participating at community works, and serving as a cook for community feast during festive season like Christmas and New year in the past.

"My motive in mopping the floors was not to embarrass the nurses or doctors but I want to educate and lead others by setting an example," said Mr. Lalzirliana. He said that he called the sweeper as their room was messy. But, the sweeper could not come and respond to his call, which prompted him to do the job himself, he said.

“Sweeping, mopping the floors, or performing household chores are no new jobs to me. I used to do it at home and other places when it is required to do so,” the minister said, adding that he did not keep himself above others for being a minister. The minister had once cleaned and mopped the floor at Mizoram house in Delhi during his visit to the national capital in the past.

The veteran politician and Mizo National Front (MNF) leader and his wife Lalthangmawii (59) were diagnosed with COVID-19 infection on May 11. His son was also found infected with Covid on May 8. The three of them were initially placed under home isolation. Later, they were shifted to the state’s lone dedicated COVID-19 hospital- Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on May 12 when Lalzirliana showed a sudden drop in oxygen level.

The minister said that he started to develop mild symptoms since Thursday but he is out of danger and his oxygen level is stable now. He said that they were kept at a mini-intensive care unit for two days and were shifted to Covid ward on Friday. “We are fine here. The medical staff and nurses are taking good care of us,” he said, adding he did not like a special or VIP treatment as a minister.

