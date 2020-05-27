German model and actress Martina Big, who is a popular figure on Instagram due to her humongous breasts, has decided to fight Covid-19 in her own unique way. The model says that since she got to size 32T, she has a lot of old bras that she cannot wear anymore, and has decided to donate them to make face masks. Also Read - Instagram Influencer Auctions Her Virginity Online to Raise Funds for Covid-19, Apologises After Outrage

Talking to the Sun, she said, “Because my breasts are growing so fast, I have lots of bras which are now too small — I realised I had all this fabric that is just sitting there doing nothing and as a lot of people need masks it made sense.”

Martina says that her bras are huge enough to make at least 12 face masks each.

“Each of the bras is made from good heavy cotton so it’s perfect material for a face mask. I am going to send them to my personal tailor, the one who makes my bras for me. I am working on making one at the moment as a test and when it is ready I am going to send it to my seamstress to make the others,” Martina told Fabulous.

Notably, she has undergone extensive surgeries to drastically change her appearance and become one of the people with the biggest breasts in the world. Born light-skinned, she takes regular injections to darken her skin in order to transform into a African-American woman.

However, she is no mood to stop! As per reports, she revealed her desire to have the biggest breasts ever, and that she will continue to have breast augmentation surgeries until she beats Maxi Mounds (cup size of 42J).