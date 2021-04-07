Dubai: A group of young women and a photographer who were arrested for taking part in a naked photo shoot on a high-rise balcony in Dubai will be deported, authorities said on Tuesday. Photos and video footage which caused quite a stir in the conservative United Arab Emirates, showed at least 18 foreign women posing naked in an apartment balcony in the Dubai Marina area on Saturday. Also Read - Group of Women Strip Naked to Pose on Balcony, Arrested After Lewd Video Goes Viral

The scandal came as a shock in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where even the likes of kissing in public has landed people in jail. Soon as the videos caught the attention of the police, they arrested the group of women on charges of public debauchery.

Women arrested after stripping naked to pose on balcony in Dubai #Dubaigirls @THEJamesWhale pic.twitter.com/eOSLd4UuSd — Scott (@scott180142) April 5, 2021