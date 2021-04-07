Eleven of the detained women were Ukrainian models, while the photographer who filmed and took pictures of them had Russian citizenship, the nation’s foreign ministry confirmed. There were other women involved in the video who were also arrested but their nationalities have not been confirmed.
Dubai’s Attorney General Issam Issa al-Humaidan said that the public prosecution has completed investigations and those behind the photo shoot will be sent back to their countries.
The move to deport the foreigners is highly unusual for the legal system in Dubai, an absolutely ruled sheikhdom. Typically, such cases go to trial or are otherwise adjudicated before deportation. Notably, the nude photo shoot scandal comes just days before Ramadan, the holiest month of the Muslim calendar, and as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lands in nearby Doha, Qatar, for an official state visit.
Dubai is a top destination for the world’s Instagram influencers and models, who fill their social media feeds with slick bikini-clad selfies from the coastal emirate’s luxury hotels and artificial islands. But the city’s brand as a glitzy foreign tourist destination has at times provoked controversy and collided with the sheikhdom’s strict rules governing public behavior and expression, which are based on Islamic law, or Shariah.
According to an Associated Press report, violations of the public decency law in the United Arab Emirates, including for nudity and other ‘lewd behaviour’, carry penalties of up to six months in prison and a 5,000 dirham (1,360 US dollars) fine. Sharing pornographic material is also punishable with jail time and hefty fines under the country’s laws – based on Shariah.
(With PTI inputs)