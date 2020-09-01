‘Modi Idlis’, priced at Rs 10 for four pieces, named after the Prime Minister, are all set to be offered to the public at Salem in Tamil Nadu, courtesy a senior BJP functionary. Also Read - PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Video Gets Over 5 Lakh Dislikes on YouTube Amid Outrage Over NEET, JEE

‘Modi idli’ posters have been put up in various parts of the city as part of giving wide publicity to the initiative, a brainchild of BJP propaganda cell state vice president Mahesh. Also Read - 'May Everyone be Blessed With Joy, Good Health': PM Modi, Vice President Naidu Extend Onam Greetings