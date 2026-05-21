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Only 90s kids know real taste, Gen Z wont relate: Modi-Melonis Melody moment turns millennials nostalgic

‘Only 90s kids know real taste, Gen Z won’t relate’: Modi-Meloni’s Melody moment turns millennials nostalgic

Melody toffee? The craze for this toffee has suddenly spiked after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni 'Melody toffees'.

'Only 90s kids know real taste, Gen Z won't relate': Modi-Meloni's Melody moment turns millennials nostalgic(Photo Credit: X@GiorgiaMeloni)/@INCKerala)

The craze for Melody toffee suddenly spiked after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ‘Melody toffees’. While this light and fun interaction went viral across social media platforms, the leaders of the Opposition party slammed it. Meanwhile, hashtags such as Melody, Meloni, and Modiji started trending on X.

Netizens have often termed PM Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s interaction with the hashtag ‘Melodi.’ With different spelling and meaning yet the same pronunciation, words such as Melodi and Melody act as homophones. For 90s kids, Melody toffee is not just a toffee. It is an emotion with a tagline etched in hearts, minds, and souls. ‘Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai?’ became a trend-setting question during the 90s.

Also Read: India-Italy relations get major boost: PM Modi announces ‘Special Strategic Partnership’ after talks with Giorgia Meloni

According to the latest social media metrics, the video of the duo sharing a lighter moment has crossed 12.8 million views within a few hours of the ‘melody toffee’ moment, when PM Modi handed over a pack of popular chocolates to the Italian PM.

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Sharing the video of the moment, Meloni said, “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift — a very, very good toffee — Melody,” as both leaders were seen sharing a laugh during the interaction. Taking to X, she wrote, “Thank you for the gift.”

The viral jingle ‘Melody inti chocolaty kyun hai? Melody Khao, Khud Jaan Jao’ was written by copywriter Sulekha Bajpai of Everest Advertising. Interestingly, the viral moment received several comments, reactions and views on the video. A user wrote, “Best ad campaign of the year – done accidentally by two Prime Ministers and one ₹1 Melody toffee.”

“When diplomacy carries a touch of nostalgia, it creates moments to remember. Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s thoughtful gesture of gifting India’s iconic “Melody” toffee to Italian PM @GiorgiaMeloni added a sweet personal touch to global diplomacy, earning a warm and cheerful response from her,” added another user.

“Only 90s & early 2000s kids know the real taste of nostalgia… Melody, Kismi & Coldstar were emotions, not just candies,” added another user.”As a child for me Parle’s Melody & Kismi Elaichi > Cadbury Eclairs. Parle’s Coldstar Mint > Nestle Polo Gen Z won’t relate,” a fourth user added.

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