Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared an adorable video of mother-son conversation on coronavirus lockdown, where the cute little baby innocently tells his mom he doesn't want to go out because "Modi Uncle has said not to go out of the house". The actor took to social media to share the video that starts with a mom who pans the camera to her kid saying, "Okay, now we are ready. Shall we go to blossoms now?"

The kid cutely replies, "No, not ready," after which his mother says "just now you told me that you are ready". He cries and replies "I am not ready, It is lockdown and Modi uncle told us not to go out of the house."

To which his mom asks him, "What do we do then?" The kid honestly answers back saying, "Then we have to stay in the house only." His mom teases by saying, "It's okay we will go out and come once." The kid says, "The government will take me because Modi uncle told me not to go out of the house."

Anupam Kher tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the video captioned it as,” A friend shared this video which is a MUST share one. This young chap has really taken the #Lockdown very very seriously because #ModiUncle said so. You will love his cuteness as well as his commitment. Thank you, my young friend!! You are the BESTEST!! #ModiUncle @narendramodi.”

The post garnered more than 8.5k views and 1.3k retweets on Twitter.

Watch the cute viral video here:

Lately, Anupam has been educating people through his social media handles about practicing social distancing and the precautions to be taken amid the 21-day government-imposed lockdown in view of coronavirus spread.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 9,152 including 7,987 active cases, 856 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.